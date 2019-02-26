TGI Free Delivery! Uber Eats Waives Fee for TGI Fridays

Exclusive nationwide offer available Feb. 27 – March 3 includes stormbound Northeast

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) TGI Fridays – the popular global brand renowned for its iconic food and drinks – is partnering with Uber Eats to give fans a more convenient, and wallet-friendly, way to indulge in its savory fire-grilled favorites.

From Feb. 27 through March 3, TGI Fridays is offering FREE delivery nationwide through the Uber Eats app. The no-delivery-fee deal even applies to areas in the Northeast that are still digging out from recent snowstorms.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Uber Eats for this free delivery special, especially at a time when our customers in the Northeast need it most,” said Cindy Syracuse, TGI Fridays Vice President of Marketing. “This way, everyone can stay inside and enjoy a delicious meal in the comfort of their own homes. Even for Fridays fans not affected by the storm, the added convenience of free delivery is enticing and makes it easier for everyone to access their Fridays favorites.”

A minimum purchase of $30 must be made to receive this offer. Simply place an order for TGI Fridays using promo code EATSFRIDAYS in the Uber Eats mobile app and have your meals delivered, with a $0 delivery fee*, straight to your door.

*$0 Delivery Fee: Offer valid at participating TGI Fridays locations only through 11:59 p.m. PT on 03/03/2019. Must apply the promo code in the Uber Eats app before completing order and reach a minimum basket of $30 before taxes and applicable booking/delivery fees. Offer covers booking/delivery and busy area fees, but not food, drink, other order items, applicable taxes or tips. Other fees may apply. Address must be within Uber Eats delivery radius.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays owns and operates more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It’s Always Friday®.” Visit fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays RewardsSM and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact:

Brooke Johnston

Champion Management

972-930-9933

bjohnston@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com