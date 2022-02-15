Texas’s First Alcohol-free Bar Starts to Franchise, ArKay House Locations Could Spread Across Texas and the U.S.

Texas’s first alcohol-free bar starts a franchise and offers a CO-OP business model as well.

Laredo, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Less than four years since Reynald Vito Grattagliano started pouring mocktails at ArKay House in Laredo, he is hoping to expand its non-alcoholic bar across Texas and the U.S.

ArKay House opened applications for franchises and CO-OPs on its website this week. Interested business owners can start the process by filling out an inquiry form.

“I’ve been inspired by the dozens of people from across the country who have reached out wanting to bring a radically inclusive, alcohol-free bar to their community,” Reynald Grattagliano said in a release. “I’m honored to offer this opportunity and support the normalization of not drinking alcohol.”

“Since 2011 when I created ArKay , the world’s first alcohol free spirits, I’ve been hustling to put this together in response to the numerous inquiries I’ve gotten from people in and out of state,” Reynald Grattagliano said.

ArKay House opened in May 2018 with around 40 alcohol-free beverage offerings produced by ArKay Beverages . The bar serves coffee by morning and switches to NA drinks around 4 p.m. (noon on weekends). Menus of seasonal mocktails and “elixirs” ($7-$14) are accompanied by sandwiches and snacking plates ($4-$25). A bottle shop onsite sells NA beer, wine, and ArKay NA spirits to take home.

“With ArKay House, franchisees can make up to $300K net profit per year, the beautiful thing about this concept is that no liquors license is required, therefore the cost of opening an ArKay House can be half the cost of a regular bar serving alcohol, in few words each franchisee will make a lot of money while helping others to get away from liquors,” said Reynald Grattagliano.

About ArKay House

Today, ArKay House is the one of the only full-service, alcohol-free bars in the United States and the pioneer in the market offering franchise and CO-OP opportunities. As an ArKay House franchise Owner or CO-OP shareholder and independent member, you could instantly become a leader in this revolutionary global movement.

Born out of our own decisions to live free of alcohol, which came right as the non-alcoholic beverage market and sober curious movement were exploding, ArKay House has developed a formula for creating a sustainable alcohol-free social space and regional non-alcoholic beverage market hub.

The world is craving authentic connection and community. A growing number of Americans, especially millennials and other younger adults, are yearning for the peace, safety, and clarity that alcohol freedom provides. ArKay House is here to support and propel our communities along this path.

ArKay House’s first location is in Texas, the epicenter of the alcohol-free movement and home to numerous growing national franchise brands.

The response from the community has been truly inspirational, far surpassing our expectations. Before we even opened, we heard from people from all walks of life and stages of the alcohol-free path expressing their gratitude and enthusiasm for this revolutionary space.

In a very short period and during a challenging momentum in the bar-restaurant industry, we have built a connected, exuberant community and a robust, multi-tiered business model.

About ArKay Beverages

Since 2011, ArKay Beverages has been fine-tuning various zero-proof spirit recipes, including vodka, tequila, gin, whisky, bourbon, and brandy, among many others, for the appreciation of fine liquor without the alcohol.

ArKay the world’s first alcohol-free, liquor-flavored drink is for everyone to enjoy. The exceptional taste of liquor without the alcohol content makes it a perfect beverage day or night.

ArKay has 0% alcohol, and it is designed to allow individuals with medical conditions or religious beliefs that prohibit alcohol consumption and drink. Imagine being able to enjoy your favorite drink at parties without worrying about drinking and driving. You will not miss a thing, as ArKay tastes and looks exactly like traditional liquor. It has the flavor and the burn of a real liquor. It is suitable for drinking straight-up, on the rocks, or with your favorite mixers.

About Reynald Vito Grattagliano

Reynald Vito Grattagliano is a perfumer, self-made scientist, an entrepreneur, and philanthropist driven to solve the world’s biggest challenges through innovation. Reynald is the spark behind the current alcohol-free spirit movement, having been the first in the field to imitate spirits giving consumers a sober option to a night out.

As the founder of ArKay Beverages, Reynald sees beyond the current business and technological landscape, creating a real impact company and being the doyen of the alcohol-free spirits category or zero proof spirits category.

ArKay created the sober concept, a new way of drinking. “Sober drinking is about having a healthy relationship with drinking – it means that when you decide to have a sober drink you stay present and in control of your decisions rather than being swept away by the situation,” Grattagliano explains.

