Marie D. De Jesús
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Texas, Ohio among many states to take steps toward reopening

April 27, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Anita Snow
Marie D. De Jesús

Here’s a look at what’s happening in the individual states and their shutdown orders.