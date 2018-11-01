Texas De Brazil Opening Its First Connecticut Location At Westfarms Mall

Texas de Brazil opens for dinner Nov. 1 at Farmington’s Westfarms Mall, marking the first Connecticut location of the Brazilian steakhouse.

The 6,500-square-foot restaurant with seating for 200 offers authentic churrasco with rodizio-style service, with grilled meats like Brazilian picanha (sirloin), lamb chops, filet mignon, leg of lamb, Parmesan-crusted pork loin and bacon-wrapped chicken breast carved tableside. Guests signal their readiness for meat service with a two-sided disc at each seat: green for go, red for stop.

A salad area with freshly prepared hot and cold side dishes greets guests when they arrive: gourmet artisan breads, imported cheeses, fresh buffalo mozzarella, steamed asparagus with marmalade sauce, Brazilian hearts of palm, shrimp salad, sushi, sautéed mushrooms, feijoada (black beans), jasmine rice, moqueca (Brazilian coconut fish stew), lobster bisque and more.

A la carte desserts include Brazilian flan and cheesecake, carrot cake, key lime pie and pecan pie. A bar features California and South American wines, beers and craft cocktails, including classic caipirinhas.

“We are proud to expand our Brazilian-American steakhouse into New England. Connecticut is the 21st state in which we offer our distinctive concept and authentic churrasco,” says Salim Asrawi, Texas de Brazil’s chief operating officer, in a news release. “We are happy to support this community and want to offer a decidedly unique option for those seeking a dining experience like no other.”

A full adult meal is $44.99; salad area only is $24.99. Children 6-12 years old dine at a 50 percent discount, with purchase of a full-price adult meal; 3 to 5-year-olds dine for $5; and children under two are free.

Dinner is served Monday through Thursday from 5 to 9:30 p.m.; Friday, 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m., and Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m. Happy hour is available weekdays from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and features specialty cocktails from $3.

Texas de Brazil is at 91 Westfarms Mall, Suite H-108. 860-744-2300, texasdebrazil.com/reservations.

