Texas de Brazil Churrascaria Announces Upcoming Opening In Rancho Cucamonga

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Texas de Brazil Churrascaria, a family-owned Brazilian steakhouse brand, announces plans to open a freestanding restaurant in the community of Rancho Cucamonga, California in third quarter 2020. Located at 12369 Foothills Blvd. , more famously known as Route 66, the restaurant will be the sixth California location following an early 2020 opening in Concord. Other locations in The Golden State include Carlsbad, Fresno, Irvine and Oxnard.

“We’re looking forward to introducing our unique dining concept and Brazilian fare to guests in this rapidly growing community and also providing a new savory destination along one of the most famous driving routes in America,” says Salim Asrawi, president and COO for Texas de Brazil.

Texas de Brazil is the largest Brazilian steakhouse brand in the world with 67 locations in 23 states and eight countries. Texas de Brazil’s family-owned churrascarias are renowned for vibrant decor, exceptional fire-roasted meats and a rodizio-style dining experience that blends the flavor of Brazilian culture with the generous spirit of Texas hospitality.

Guests can look forward to various cuts of perfectly seasoned meat that’s grilled over natural wood charcoal and then carved at the table by the restaurant gauchos – a tradition of Southern Brazil passed down through generations. The menu is complemented by an expansive salad area, an intimate lounge with a full bar, private dining space and an outdoor patio.

More details will soon be released.

About Texas de Brazil

Texas de Brazil is an authentic churrascaria featuring a continuous dining experience that blends the unique culture of Brazil, with the generous hospitality of Texas. The menu features a vast selection of grilled meats, a 50-item salad area, an award-winning wine list and a la carte dessert selections. Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, Texas de Brazil is now the largest Brazilian-American steakhouse brand in the world, with restaurants in 23 states and eight countries. Stay connected. Follow @texasdebrazil on Instagram and Twitter, and Texas de Brazil on Facebook. For information, visit http://www.texasdebrazil.com .