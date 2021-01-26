Texas A&M Alumni Open Rush Bowls in College Station

College Station, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Just in time for the new semester, Rush Bowls ’ all-natural blended fruit and veggie bowls are Texas A&M Alumni Open Rush Bowls in College Stationcoming to College Station. Texas A&M alumni Mike and April Fuchs are opening up their third Rush Bowls location at 1509 Texas Ave S, just minutes from campus. Opening on February 1, the fast-casual concept is known for its quick and healthy food options that are perfect for students on-the-go.

The Fuchs own two other locations in Flower Mound and Keller, Texas. This is the sixth Rush Bowls to open in the state, with plans for continued expansion in the coming years.

“College Station is like a second home to us,” said Mike. “April and I are both former students and we have a lot of family and friends nearby. We decided to open up our third Rush Bowls location here because of the close connection we have to the area, and because we know that College Station is in need of more health-conscious food options. Rush Bowls is the perfect solution for students and residents who are looking for quick and easy options that are good for you.”

Rush Bowls was launched in 2004 when founder Andrew Pudalov left a successful career in New York City’s financial sector to pursue his passion for healthy living. Today, Rush Bowls offers the perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies topped with delightfully crunchy, organic granola, a drizzle of honey, and your choice of fresh fruits and toppers. Far healthier than the traditional fast casual meal that usually comes with French fries, Rush Bowls are fully customizable and can be blended with protein, vitamins and other nutritious ingredients while remaining low in calories and fat content.

“We remember what it was like to be such a busy college student,” added April. “We wish there would have been more convenient options that made you feel good while eating them. With up to 40 grams of protein and five servings of fruits and vegetables per bowl, we are very excited to help people in College Station feel energized on-the-go.”

Rush Bowls offers a wide assortment of bowls and smoothies on the menu along with some local favorites, a specialty kids menu, and even a Bow Wow Bowl made just for your dog. In addition to its signature bowls and smoothies, the College Station location will also be offering paninis and salads with curbside pickup available. For those customers with dietary restrictions, vegetarian, vegan, wheat-free, gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free and nut-free options are also available at no extra charge.

“Our original flagship location was at the University of Colorado in Boulder,” said Pudalov. “We created Rush Bowls because it was clear that many college students needed better options that provided nutritious items in a quick and efficient manner. Expanding to places like College Station is helping us carry out our mission to fuel people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes.”

Pudalov also noted that the health benefits of Rush Bowls’ products, particularly amidst a pandemic, make the accessibility of Rush Bowls even more imperative in communities across the country.

The local expansion plans come at a time when Rush Bowls continues to rapidly expand its national footprint. Today, there are 31 locations open and operating in 19 states, with over 100 others in various stages of development across 21 states.

More information regarding Rush Bowls’ College Station grand opening can be found on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/RushBowlsCollegeStation .

About Rush Bowls

Rush Bowls was founded in 2004 when founder, Andrew Pudalov, a Wall Street executive, decided to leave New York’s financial scene to pursue his dream of creating a healthy, fast-casual restaurant that fueled people’s lives with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. As a result, Rush Bowls was born in Boulder, Colorado, offering meals crafted from the finest fruits and vegetables, topped with organic granola and honey, and other nutritious ingredients that taste delicious while promoting a healthy lifestyle. Franchising since the end of 2016, Rush Bowls currently has 31 restaurants open and operating in 19 states with over 100 additional locations in various stages of development with expansion to 21+ states. For more information on Rush Bowls’, visit www.rushbowls.com , and for more information on the brand’s franchise opportunity, visit www.franchise.rushbowls.com .

