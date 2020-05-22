Testimony will be available online ahead of Anne Arundel County Council meetings beginning Tuesday

The Anne Arundel County Council has implemented a host of procedural changes since they last met in person with the public physically present nearly three months ago. The most recent change as they adjust to the digital set-up, impacts the way public testimony is included in the process. Beginning Tuesday, the online portal for testimony submission will now close at 8 a.m. on the day of the meeting, and will be posted online by noon, said Council Chair Allison Pickard, D-Glen Burnie. None of the testimony will be read into the record during the meetings.