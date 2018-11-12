Test-driving the new Pennsylvania Ale Trail App

Just a few years ago, you could drive from Easton to Erie and count on one hand the number of Pennsylvania breweries you’d find.

Today, thirsty travelers need a thoughtful and powerful digital tool to keep track of the more than 300 breweries in the Keystone State.

It’s a nice problem to have, and thanks to the Brewers of Pennsylvania (the state’s official brewers guild), there’s an app for that.

If you’re planning a tasting tour or want to find the nearest brewery, the free Digital Ale Trail App can be your guide. Available at the iTunes Store and Google Play, the app was made possible through a $60,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Malt Beverage Board. This helpful tool includes:

Brewery info including beers on tap, location and hours

A location tool to find nearby breweries

Recommendations based on check-in activity

A “Passport” check-in program to earn rewards and prizes

Photo booth and social media integration

Craft beer style guide

Pennsylvania brewing news

Dan LaBert, executive director of the Brewers of Pennsylvania, says, “Pennsylvania is ranked No. 1 in the amount of craft beer produced … beating out the likes of California, Colorado and Massachusetts. Pennsylvania consumers have asked for a better means to connect with more craft brewers. The Digital Ale Trail App will allow them to do just that.”

I spent the past few weeks test-driving this handy tool. There is a ton of beer information to discover here. The interface/navigation is smartly designed and easy to follow. Browsing around is fast and direct. The look, feel and organization maximizes ease of use and interaction. Keep your beer in one hand and this app in the other to dive into beers by brewery, by style or by Ale Trail users’ suggestions:

My favorite features include:

“Checking in a Beer”: Keep track of beers you’ve tasted, rate them and share recommendations with other users.

“Stamp My Passport”: Earn rewards by collecting stamps from breweries you visit. I have some work to do here. I need to check out a few more Pa. spots before I can cash in.

“Breweries by Region”: Make plans to travel out of town to visit friends, family and brew pubs. Select from one of six Pa. regions, examine your many options and get directions, hours and beers for that part of the state.

According to LaBert, response to the app since the Ale Trail’s October launch has been favorable, with more than 1,100 app downloads and more than 24,000 views.

“This is a very nice communication tool for a very small association,” LaBert says. “As it relates to beer in Pennsylvania, this is it. There are a lot of touch points with the right people, and features brewers that are truly committed to the state.”

The Brewers Association, a not-for-profit trade association for small and independent craft brewers, reported that in 2017, Pennsylvania produced 3.72 million barrels of craft beer.

Beer enthusiast Craig Larimer of Bethlehem is the Visuals Editor of The Morning Call.

Find the blog, photos and local events at lehighvalleycraftbeer.com

clarimer@mcall.com

Twitter @craftbeerlv

610-778-7993