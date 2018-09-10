Test baking prowess at Julian club’s pie contest

Do you make a prize-worthy apple pie? If so, the Julian Woman’s Club invites you to participate in an apple pie baking contest on Friday, Sept. 21.

The pie contest is being planned in conjunction with the Old Fashioned Country Fair in Julian on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-23.

Entries in the contest must be homemade apple pies that are made from scratch. The pies may contain other fruit, such as berries or peaches, but apples must be included. Pies should be delivered in disposable containers at the Julian Woman’s Club, 2607 C St. in Julian, between 10:30 a.m. and noon on Sept. 21. Judging will begin at 1 p.m., with cash awards to the top two winners. First prize is $200 and second prize is $100.

Pieces of the competition pies will be sold, along with other pies, by the Julian Woman’s Club at the Old Fashioned Country Fair on Saturday, Sept. 22. Proceeds will be used to help local service organizations and fund scholarships. The location of the fair is the Julian Farm and Orchard, 4381 Highway 78 in Wynola.

Find entry forms with more contest details at the Julian Town Hall, the Julian Library or online at julianwomansclub.org or visitjulian.com; or call (760) 525-8139 or (760) 765-0832. More details on the Old Fashioned Country Fair are online at visitjulian.com/julians-country-fair.