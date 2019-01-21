Terrific fresh fish, Thai-spiced clams and killer oyster tacos at restaurant in former gas station

At the edge of Williamsburg, Casa Pearl is the rare restaurant that comes with a subtitle. "Oysters and tacos," says the sign.

Hard to blame them: Very few things are better than oysters and tacos.

Even the restaurant's name is a play on the two, an old-school moniker for Mexican eateries paired with the precious stone an oyster creates when sand makes it angry. Quaint oyster watercolors adorn Casa's bathrooms, while the front of the former Texaco station is guarded by a moat of shells.

And the fried-oyster taco is the best of the four tacos at the month-old restaurant, its mollusks brined in buttermilk and hot sauce and dredged in earthy coriander and corn masa before being fried. The masa, says chef Mikey Maksimowicz, stays crisper in the face of those oysters that are still juicy inside the breading.

What really makes those oysters sing is the fire and the acid: Fresno hot sauce, a touch of jalapeno in the slaw, and some bright Louisiana-style remoulade that acts like an amplifier for the flavors of the sea. It's a French-Mexican hybrid made for the mid-Atlantic, less a bougie-fied taco than something else altogether.

Though raised on the Peninsula, Maksimowicz comes in with a big-city pedigree. He cooked at Michelin-starred Fiola in Washington, D.C., before doing time as a seafood salesman in South Carolina. His partner and wife, Chelsea, works as general manager but is also a Cordon-Bleu trained chef with Nicaraguan heritage.

Their background shows up both in the freshness of the local seafood and the restaurant's facility with far-flung ingredients, from French to Thai to Latin American. The mood at upscale-casual Casa is far from fussy: The restaurant sports an open kitchen and an all-year boozy slushie machine.

The food menu also is designed for maximum fun. But the most memorable plates don't involve either of the restaurant's namesakes.

The baked clams are perhaps the most addictive dish, amped up with fish sauce and given a cap of pork sausage spiced up with garlic and basil and zesty lemongrass familiar from Thai food. Even if you refuse to share them, the six shells understay their welcome, with light fishy brine offset by savory pork, grill char and an explosion of herb.

But the most impressive plate was the whole grilled black sea bass ($28), which arrived as a full-throated ode to the ocean's bounty - so fresh its eye still shone white in its socket and its meat flaked off in great, moist and fluffy sheets beneath lightly crisped skin.

A lot of chefs would stop there: Fish that lovely can speak for itself. But the fish comes accented by spice and bright acidity from chili oil, sweet and smoky piquillo peppers and the light licorice of pickled fennel. It arrives on a bed of citric and nutty romesco sauce, which is the secret weapon of many a Spanish fisherman.

Charred leaves of Brussels sprout serve as an earthy side, though earlier in the month a turnip dish was the accompaniment. The type of fish will also rotate depending on what's freshest. But the plate's fundaments will remain consistent - and usually stay in the range of $25-$28, on a plate that could sate two.

Other plates show equal willingness to pull in flavors from all over the world to accentuate local fish. A shrimp toast is spiced with sriracha and cilantro. A rotating ceviche takes mint and avocado.

That ceviche's delicacy (and light dose of olive oil) places it more in line with a raw-fish crudo or tartare. Those asking for the hard acidic pop of a more classic ceviche will find instead sea salt and tenderness. The scrim-thin yucca chips used as dippers evince equal lightness.

Chicharrones on a pimento cheese "chips and dip" plate require a three-day process to attain their airy texture and are dusted with chili peppers and mustard. Pimento on pork skin is, of course, ridiculous overload - crisp fat dipped in soft fat. Make use of the plate's acidic house pickles to cut the richness.

Also successful? A grilled oyster with Parmesan, honey-buttered hush puppies, and both salads on the menu. A piled-high iceberg stack stars a rich buttermilk dressing made tangy with lemon juice, while a "golden" cabbage salad mixes Vietnamese nuac-cham fish sauce with toasted peanuts and avocado.

Among oysters and tacos, the raw oysters are well-priced and well-shucked at 2 bucks apiece. They are available in four varietals at a time and served with hot sauce, red wine mignonette and cocktail sauce.

So far, the $5 tacos are more of a mixed bag. Alongside the excellent oyster taco, the pickle-brined fried chicken taco was a spot of fun - made rich with pork fat, spiced with J.O. crab seasoning and brightened with house-made sweet pickles.

But the fish taco was overpowered by its cabbage and aioli, and a house-smoked pork taco needs some serious dialing in. The smoke was so overwhelming, the taco tasted like a hickory housefire. And for now, the tortillas are bought from a purveyor while the restaurant irons out its recipe.

If you're getting tacos, stick to the chicken and oyster - and always get a margarita to pair them with. Avoid the gin-and-pear Up the Creek cocktail, whose botanicals combine to make the drink less than the sum of its parts. But a frosé pink-wine slushie is deliciously sweet fun, and the beer is well-selected among limited options.

Still, that ancho chile-spiked margarita ($11) is one of the best for miles in any direction. Served with a giant mixologist's ice cube, Casa Pearl's is made using real lime, agave and a French orange liqueur. The result is balanced and gentle in its flavors - it makes every sour-mix-and-orange-juice 'Rita in Hampton Roads look like the work of sadists.

The margarita shows off instead what the restaurant does best: fresh ingredients, beautifully round flavors and just a hint of spice.

Matthew Korfhage, 757-446-2318, matthew.korfhage@pilotonline.com

if you go

the spot: Casa Pearl, 722 Merrimac Trail, Williamsburg

the vibe: upscale-casual oyster and taco spot with terrifically fresh seafood and worldly spices

to try: Thai-spiced baked clams, oysters grilled or raw or in tacos, salads, chicharrones, and especially any whole fresh fish or ceviche in the house

Hours: 4:30 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Prices: Tacos $5, apps $6-$10, small plates $9-$13, whole fish $25-$28 (serves two)

Drinks: Cocktails $10-$13, wine $8-$10 by the glass, beer $5-$7

Kid-friendly? More fun to get shells and margs without them, yes?

Disabled access: Yes

Reservations? No

Parking: Yes

Contact: 757-208-0149, eatcasapearl.com.