Teriyaki Madness Signs Agreement for a Whopping 35 Units, Its Largest Franchise Deal to Date

Thanks to a recent multi-unit signing with franchise industry veteran Chris McMillan, the Seattle-style teriyaki franchise is set for major growth this year and beyond.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) (Cue “Eye of the Tiger”). Ladies and gentlemen, it is a big day in the world of Teriyaki Madness . The Seattle-style teriyaki shop has announced a massive franchise deal — the largest in the brand’s history — for the development of 35 units across the country. Yep, you read that right. That’s a 3 AND a 5. And now, making his way to the ring is the Arkansas-native and restaurant industry champ behind the signing. The one, the only: Chris McMillan .

McMillan is no stranger to the business opportunity embodied by the franchise model. Since cutting his teeth with legacy brand Sonic Drive-In — first as a carhop, then a line cook, then as an assistant manager — McMillan has gone on to own 27 Sonic locations. Eager to expand his portfolio, McMillan signed a 40 unit deal with Big Chicken to develop in Florida and Arkansas. He also owns two locations of Rib Crib, an Oklahoma-based restaurant that specializes in barbecue and smoked meats.

Now, McMillan is giving his already-impressive portfolio a size-a-bowl addition: 35 Teriyaki Madness locations. The entrepreneur is ready to bring the brand’s menu of high-quality, craveable teriyaki bowls to the Panama City, FL area before expanding into surrounding states. He will offer fresh ingredients, a healthy approach to quick-serve and an energetic shop atmosphere created by its fun-loving team behind the counter.

“I knew the Teriyaki Madness brand well and was a huge fan of the food,” said McMillan. “But the proven business model, unmatched support, technology and the incredible growth throughout the pandemic made expanding my portfolio with the brand a no-brainer. Teriyaki Madness is one of fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. They’ve mastered their business model, and I knew the home office would support me every step of the way.”

McMillan hopes to open his first five locations in Florida in the next three years, followed by more shops in several markets across the country in which he already operates other brands. So far in 2022, Teriyaki Madness has sold 72 franchise units and plans to open 30 more locations by the end of the year.

“Signing our biggest franchise agreement yet is a massive milestone for us as a brand, and we were lucky to find a partner as qualified as Chris McMillan,” said Michael Haith , CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “With this signing, Chris has become a true Teri-yogi — a guardian angel for deprived teriyaki lovers in cities across the country. This moment really emphasizes something we’ve known for a long time: the Madness for this concept is spreading and it can’t be stopped!”

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 110 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

