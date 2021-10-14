The Teriyaki Madness’ Restaurant Sherpa Management Program is Officially Sold Out (But We’ll BRB!)

With 55 new Restaurant Sherpa commitments in the past 30 days, Teriyaki Madness is pausing new applications for its Absolute Absentee

ownership option so that the team can focus on the success of current Restaurant Sherpa Program clients.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Teriyaki Madness , the Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant franchise, has announced that its wildly successful Restaurant Sherpas management program has officially sold out — for now.

Restaurant Sherpas is a management company working exclusively for Teriyaki Madness. They act as the day-to-day management for absentee and semi-absentee franchise owners who want to be part of the brand without running the day-to-day operations. Restaurant Sherpas masterfully guide clients down the path of successful business ownership, executing everything from launching the business (real estate selection, construction) to the operational management once the Teriyaki Shop is open.

Since launching the program in June of last year, more and more franchisees across the nation have chosen Restaurant Sherpas to run their business, leading to success far and wide. In fact, the program was such a hit that Teriyaki Madness has (temporarily) run out of available sherpas!

“Restaurant Sherpas provides an opportunity for franchisees to invest in a fast-growing, category-leading brand,” says Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “While we’d love to continue growing the program, we’re excited to focus on current franchisees and continuing the systemwide growth (SSS 31% over 2019!) we’ve seen in 2020 and 2021.”

Now, with almost 100 new Restaurant Sherpas shops in the pipeline, in addition to the owner-operator and multi-unit owner pipeline, Teriyaki Madness is pausing new applications for its Absolute Absentee

ownership option so that the team can focus on supporting current clients. Teriyaki Madness is still offering its Turnkey Restaurant Sherpas Program option, which executes real estate, construction, opening and operating on behalf of franchisees for the first 30 days of business before handing over the keys to franchisees.

Those who currently have clients in the process of looking at Restaurant Sherpas should feel free to email or call the Teriyaki Madness team. Clients who want to be owner-operators or multi-unit franchise owners will continue with the normal process.

“We will send out updates as soon as we have more spots available at the Absolute Absentee

level, so keep an eye on your inbox or LinkedIn feed for more! Stay hungry!” said Haith.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

About Restaurant Sherpas

Restaurant Sherpas is an affiliate restaurant management company working exclusively for Teriyaki Madness, handling everything from real estate and construction to hiring, training and ongoing day-to-day management. The Sherpas ensure that the shop is operated at a high level and that all key performance indicators are in line with agreed-upon targets. The turnkey model works especially well for multi-unit operators, and absentee and semi-absentee franchisees looking to secure investor visas or who want to be part of a fast-growing, category-leading brand without running the day-to-day operations. For more information, please visit www.restaurantsherpas.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Teriyaki Madness

The post The Teriyaki Madness’ Restaurant Sherpa Management Program is Officially Sold Out (But We’ll BRB!) first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.