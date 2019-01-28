Teriyaki Madness Ranked a Top Franchise in Entrepreneur’s Highly Competitive 40th Annual Franchise 500

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Teriyaki Madness recently ranked in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, as evidenced by the fact that Entrepreneur received more than 1,000 applications this year, making it one of the company’s most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks Teriyaki Madness as #465 for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

“As we celebrate 40 years of producing the Franchise 500, it’s a good opportunity to step back and look at how much has changed since that first ranking in 1980,” says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. “While the franchise business model has changed little, the strongest franchise brands are constantly evolving and innovating to keep up with changing trends and technology.”

The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

“We are so excited to land on this year’s Franchise 500 list. Last year was all about getting the proper people in place on our leadership team so that we are poised to set our franchisees up for success,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “In 2019, the Madness begins. We are set to double our footprint to 100 units by the end of the year, making our craveable food accessible to new faces across the country.”

Over its 40 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Teriyaki Madness’ position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Teriyaki Madness in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 15th.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, an Asian-inspired fast-casual concept, serves made-to-order teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and marinated and grilled meats. The menu offers hearty portions at a reasonable price, and is committed to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind meal in an atmosphere that’s as fun as its food is delicious. Founded in 2003 in Las Vegas, the Madness is spreading rapidly with 46 units open, and poised to double in size in 2019. For the past three years, from 2017 through 2019, Teriyaki Madness ranked on the Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and was recently awarded as one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.

