Teriyaki Madness Pushes Loyalty Program Into Overdrive

The fast-growing franchise’s loyalty members spend an average of 17% more on orders than non-loyalty members.

) Even before COVID-19 drove the restaurant industry to double-down on apps and online ordering, loyalty programs had become an important offering for most restaurant brands. Now, with delivery and take-out orders skyrocketing, it’s become nothing less than essential.

That’s good news for Teriyaki Madness, the fast-growing fast-casual teriyaki franchise , which just last year introduced a robust loyalty program allowing fans to accrue points with every purchase that can be redeemed for free drinks, sides and it’s delicious, so-good, honestly-they’re-incredible teriyaki bowls. That program has proven a massive success for the brand, whose growing number of loyalty members spend an average of 17% more per order than non-loyalty members.

Now, Teriyaki Madness is making its loyalty program even more attractive with new offers and rewards.

“As we continue to grow, we know we need to invest in strong relationships with our customers, and the best way to do that in the current climate is by making our mobile offerings better and more convenient,” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness.

Given the immediate and ongoing success of Teriyaki Madness’s loyalty program, Haith says expanding the program was a no-brainer.

“Since last year, we’ve found that our loyalty program results in an increased frequency of visits from customers. Plus, loyalty members spend 17% more on average than non-loyalty customers,” he said. “Showing love to repeat customers is key to driving business, and at Teriyaki Madness, we are grateful for our loyal customers and want to reward them for choosing to satisfy their cravings with us.”

This year, Teriyaki Madness’s loyalty program is getting even more generous with its rewards, offering a free bowl (with purchase) to anyone who simply downloads the mobile app. But it’s not just free food – there are iPhones, too. Loyalty members who place four mobile orders throughout December will be entered into a drawing to win an iPhone 12.

These promotions not only reward loyal customers, they also encourage new customers to download the mobile app and utilize the brand’s online ordering channels, expanding the franchise’s already-enviable base of rabid – or at least very enthusiastic – fans.

According to Haith, Teriyaki Madness’s mobile app is in some ways a natural extension of the brand’s core values.

“We built ourselves for convenience,” Haith said. “We have a very simple menu, and delivery is a great way for us to get our food to customers at home. We built our technology around leveraging third-party delivery services rather than our own crews, and it now works with all available delivery providers in most of its markets.”

Catering to customers’ needs requires strategies that can satisfy them both during and after the pandemic. By continuing to invest in the loyalty program and keeping pace with consumers’ ever-changing preferences, Teriyaki Madness is making sure to maintain its competitive edge now and in the future.

“We’re excited to continue promoting our loyalty program and mobile app as a way to thank our regular customers while also attracting new ones, thanks to our strong value proposition,” Haith said.

For more information or to place an order, please visit https://order.teriyakimadness.com/ or order at your local shop.

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S., with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

