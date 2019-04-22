Teriyaki Madness Opens Its 50th Location With Grand Opening of the Brand’s First Minnesota Location

Seattle-Style Teriyaki Restaurant Celebrates Halfway to 100 Milestone Thanks to its Standout Franchise Offering

Oakdale, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Teriyaki Madness, the fresh teriyaki franchise famous for its flavorful bowls and healthy options, is celebrating the opening of its 50th location with its latest site launch in Oakdale, Minnesota, which will also be the brand’s first location in the state.

Franchise owner Chris Tayson partnered with his son, Charlie, and the two signed on to bring Teriyaki Madness’s unique concept, fresh ingredients and flavor-packed bowls to Oakdale.

“The folks in Oakdale were eagerly awaiting our opening,” said Chris Tayson. “It’s going to be exciting and new for the area, and a different alternative to the existing fast food restaurants. We’ve received a ton of support.”

Teriyaki Madness not only offers power-packed bowls loaded with freshly stir-fried veggies, steamed rice or noodles and all-natural proteins including grilled salmon; the tasty teriyaki brand also demonstrates a powerful model as evidenced in its impressive growth and ever-growing momentum. In 2019 so far, Teriyaki Madness has opened eight locations, with plans for another 30 before the year’s end. In addition to breaking into the Minnesota market with the introduction of the system’s 50th location in Oakdale, Teriyaki Madness has also recently entered the Utah market with a location in Spanish Fork. Nine additional states will soon host Teriyaki Madness locations: Delaware, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Tennessee.

Notable franchisees that supported Teriyaki Madness in its pursuit of 50 units include Eric Garma and Alan Arreola, the founders of Teriyaki Madness, who just opened their fifth location in the Las Vegas market; Robert Gonzalez of Las Vegas, who recently opened his second location in the area; and Keith and Allison Colson, who opened their second Teriyaki Madness location in Chandler, Arizona this year.

“Consumers everywhere are hungry for our always made-to-order, flavor-packed offering and our ongoing growth reflects that,” said Jodi Boyce, VP of Marketing at Teriyaki Madness. “On top of that, we offer our franchisees a streamlined operational model in support of their success. We are passionate about continuing to grow the brand as we continue to offer second-to-none ‘bowl’d’ flavor.”

It’s no surprise that Teriyaki Madness is experiencing rapid growth with its low investment compared to other fast-casual concepts, paired with a high unit volume and small footprint due to heavy delivery and takeout traffic. In its existing 50 locations, Teriyaki Madness has found success partnering with entrepreneurs with a strong work ethic, ready to jump in and learn the restaurant operations. The brand is actively engaging multi-unit franchisees who are interested in ownership opportunities in growing markets and territories from coast-to-coast.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, an Asian-inspired fast-casual concept, serves made-to-order teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and marinated and grilled meats. The menu offers hearty portions at a reasonable price, and is committed to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind meal in an atmosphere that’s as fun as its food is delicious. Founded in 2003 in Las Vegas, the Madness is spreading rapidly with 50 units open, and poised to double in size in 2019. For the past three years, from 2017 through 2019, Teriyaki Madness ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and was recently awarded as one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com.

