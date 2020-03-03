Teriyaki Madness Makes Work Lunch Bearable With Improved Catering Program

Because a meeting without food is just an intervention.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Teriyaki Madness is looking for new mouths. But it’s not a weird thing. The rapidly growing fast-casual concept has rolled out a newly improved catering program, which will allow shop owners to get their Asian-inspired fare into the mouths of new customers across their markets, even those who don’t visit the shop.

The updated catering program, which arrives after months of testing and collaboration with franchisees and suppliers, offers easier ordering and navigation for customers and a lucrative new revenue stream for franchisees.

“We’re always looking for new ways to make it easier for our customers to get their hands on their favorite menu items, whether that’s through new technology like our TMAD app, incentives like our loyalty program and gift cards, or off-site service like the new catering program,” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness.

While the program’s improvements are geared primarily toward consumer preferences, Haith says the program’s biggest winners are the franchisees.

“Catering is the difference between a shop that does well in its market and one that completely dominates it,” he said. “This update is going to take our shop owners to the next level.”

And because Teriyaki Madness’s diverse and customizable menu of fresh, high-quality ingredients allows customers to go as healthy (or. . . not healthy) as they please, the new catering option presents the perfect solution for feeding everyone in the office, even the dreaded Jeremy.

Like Teriyaki Madness’s in-store menu, the brand’s catering program will be available for online ordering through the Teriyaki Madness website, allowing even your laziest co-worker — looking at you, Jeremy — to organize lunch for the entire office with minimal planning.

“In many ways, this is just more of the same,” Haith said. “We are determined to stay nimble so that we can effectively meet the demands of our customers, franchisees and an ever-changing marketplace. We keep our ears and eyes open, and we aggressively pursue improvements that serve the profitability of our franchisees, which is exactly what our new catering program does.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com .