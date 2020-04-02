Teriyaki Madness Launches a Pay-It-Forward Campaign to Support Healthcare Workers

Not all heroes wear capes, but they do wear masks.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) It’s not hard to find a hero these days. All across the country, healthcare teams at hospitals, doctor’s offices and coronavirus testing sites have been working like wok-stars to ensure the health and safety of our most vulnerable communities during the COVID-19 outbreak. It’s about time these heroes got a free lunch (or dinner). That’s why Teriyaki Madness has introduced a pay-it-forward campaign, through which everyday people can help provide free meals to healthcare workers.

Starting today, Teriyaki Madness is partnering with its fans to match the contribution for the cost of meals for healthcare workers. Just visit catering.teriyakimadness.com and select the “Healthcare Teriyaki Bar” to have a fully loaded teriyaki spread delivered to the healthcare location of your choice.* Every Teriyaki Bar feeds giant, hot and healthy teriyaki bowls for up to 10 people.

“Every day we are inspired by the healthcare workers who are going above and beyond to make sure our communities are healthy and safe,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “We believe everyone has a role to play in overcoming this crisis, and we couldn’t be more excited to offer our customers an easy way to lend a hand by providing a hot, delicious meal for our doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals.”

In addition to the pride that comes with sponsoring our healthcare heroes, Teriyaki Madness customers who are already MadRewards members will earn extra points for each Wok-Star Healthcare bar purchased.

Heroes have to eat, and Teriyaki Madness’s pay-it-forward campaign is helping to ensure that the healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis are well fed with high-protein, delicious and healthy meals.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com .

* Delivery location must be within 5-6 miles of a Teriyaki Madness location. This fully loaded Teriyaki Bar is $150. Customers pay $75 and Teriyaki Madness matches and covers the rest – and free delivery to the healthcare location!