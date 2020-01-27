Teriyaki Madness Kicks Off Miami Expansion Efforts With a Series of Openings in 2020

With One Shop Already In Operation, Two More Arriving Soon and Another Nine In Development, the Fast Casual Teriyaki Shop Concept is Bringing the Party to the City Where the Heat is On.

Miami, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wait, so you’re telling us that one of the spiciest cities on earth is about to get even spicier? That’s madness… Teriyaki Madness, that is. See what we did there?

On the heels of an inspired development push that saw the brand award nearly 90 new franchise locations in 2019, fast casual teriyaki shop concept Teriyaki Madness is kicking off 2020 with even more heat as it prepares to grow its presence in Miami by double-digit units before year’s end.

A bustling cultural hub that is home to many diverse flavors, Miami’s spirit and energy nicely align with TMAD’s, making the city an important development target for the fast-growing brand. And with one shop already in operation, two more arriving soon and another nine in development, the brand is already making a big splash in the colorful city.

In partnership with seasoned multi-unit franchise operators Out of the Box Franchise Group led by Steve and Max Freedman, TMAD has not only revived its existing shop in downtown Dadeland, but is developing 10 additional locations within the city’s limits, the first of which is projected to open in March. The brand is also preparing to open another Miami-area shop at 13775 SW 152nd Street in partnership with franchisee Clemente Sierra, whose grand opening took place January 23.

“Miami is a place unlike anywhere else in that it is both worldly and hyperlocal all at once. Its people have an appetite for new and flavorful fare, so we feel we’ll fit right in,” Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith said. “The strength of our operator partners in the city paved the way for this large-scale expansion initiative, and we couldn’t be more excited to up our presence in the city to 12 shops at an accelerated rate.”

TMAD’s widespread development in Miami underscores how the brand’s aggressive expansion strategy that led to a banner year in 2019 is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the year ahead. For Haith, it’s TMAD’s commitment to collaboration and focused teambuilding that has led to the brand’s successful growth thus far, a trend he foresees continuing in Miami, through and through.

“With the local expertise of our franchise partners leading the way, we’re confident that our fast-tracked expansion throughout Miami will be met with open arms and serve as a catalyst for further expansion throughout Florida as a whole,” said Haith.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com .