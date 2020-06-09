Teriyaki Madness Introduces New “Four-Top” Combo Meals for Hospitality Workers

The fan-favorite teriyaki franchise is helping to put food on the table at a reduced cost for foodservice workers laid off as a result of COVID-19.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) An estimated 5.5 million restaurant workers — nearly two thirds of the entire industry — have lost their jobs as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and even as states begin to reopen, the vast majority of those industry professionals remain out of work. In recent months, fan-favorite teriyaki-shop franchise Teriyaki Madness has been one of the few foodservice businesses to not only survive, but thrive during the COVID-19 crisis, retaining employees and reaching customers even as dining rooms were ordered closed. Now, the growing brand is paying its success forward by lending a hand to fellow industry workers who were laid off as a result of the pandemic.

The Four-Top, a new meal deal offered exclusively to industry workers laid off since the arrival of the coronavirus, is ensuring that Teriyaki Madness’s industry colleagues have access to delicious meals that can feed a family of four or one person for four meals.

For just $26, The Four-Top includes two appetizers and four bowls customized to the cravings of each customer.

“We realize we’re in a unique position to give back right now,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Our industry is struggling, and it’s the workers who have been hit hardest. We want to do whatever we can to make their lives a little easier during this difficult chapter.”

In May, Teriyaki Madness introduced its Pay-it-Forward campaign, which asked customers to team up with Teriyaki Madness to split the cost of meals for healthcare workers. Since that campaign launched, Teriyaki Madness and its fans have provided more than 4,000 meals to healthcare professionals across the country.

Now, the brand is hoping to make a similarly substantial impact for workers in the hospitality industry.

“We’ve always been deeply community-oriented, and now is a crucial time for us to step up and lend a hand to the people in our communities who need help,” said Haith. “The Pay-it-Forward campaign was a huge success, but it was just a first step. As long as people in our communities are struggling, we’re going to continue finding ways to contribute our support.”

Out-of-work hospitality professionals can order the Four-Top now through Teriyaki Madness’s website and mobile app. The franchise is committed to finding new ways to support local communities and provide fans with comforting, customizable meals that restore a much-needed sense of reliability and satisfaction as we come out of this crisis.

