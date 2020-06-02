Teriyaki Madness Introduces New Affiliate Management Company Restaurant Sherpas

The Asian-Inspired Fast-Casual Concept Offers First-of-its-Kind Management Solution for Absentee and Semi-Absentee Franchise Owners

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Teriyaki Madness, a rapidly growing fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is excited to expand its franchise opportunity to even more entrepreneurs through the launch of its new affiliate restaurant management company, Restaurant Sherpas.

Recognizing the varying needs of entrepreneurs that are seeking different levels of involvement in the day-to-day operations of a restaurant franchise, the Teriyaki Madness team developed Restaurant Sherpas as a solution for absentee and semi-absentee franchisees across the nation. Whether you’re a multi-unit operator pursuing a larger footprint, an entrepreneur who doesn’t want to quit your day job or working toward investor visas like EB-5, E2 and L-1 immigrant investment programs, Restaurant Sherpas is the perfect option for handling the on-site needs of your new business.

“We created Restaurant Sherpas as a means of harnessing our operational expertise to provide our franchise partners with a reliable solution at the unit level that meets them where they want to be as far as day-to-day involvement is concerned,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “The role Restaurant Sherpas plays is tailor-made to each of our partners, and franchisees can be as involved as they choose. We’re excited about the opportunity this presents for even more entrepreneurs to get involved with Teriyaki Madness as we continue to grow across North America.”

The leadership team of Restaurant Sherpas uses their decades of experience to operate Teriyaki Madness franchise partners’ shops and provides full support during the process. Everything from site selection to construction oversight to the recruiting, hiring, and training of the staff to the ongoing day to operations is handled by Restaurant Sherpas.

“Restaurant Sherpas acts as multi-unit leadership, hiring the General Manager and making sure the team and the shop consistently meet and/or exceed the brand guidelines laid out in the franchise agreement. The team ensures the shop is run efficiently, profitably and to the franchisees specifications,” Haith said. “We currently have two corporate-owned Teriyaki Madness shops using Restaurant Sherpas as well as FirstPathway Partners and Globofran, two companies that help foreign investors achieve business ownership through the EB-5 and E2 visa programs. In addition to being immigration investment-friendly and an extremely viable option for multi-unit operators, we’re confident this versatile, first-of-its-kind offering will attract even more qualified franchise owners to our ever-growing system.”

About Restaurant Sherpas

Restaurant Sherpas is an affiliate restaurant management company working exclusively for Teriyaki Madness franchise partners nationwide. Restaurant Sherpas’ trained business coaches act as the day-to-day management of a given shop’s location, assisting in real estate review; construction oversight; and all hiring, training and management needs to ensure operational efficiency and profitability to brand standards. Restaurant Sherpas provides a first-of-its-kind solution to absentee and semi-absentee candidates of all kinds. For more information, visit https://franchise.teriyakimadness.com/sherpas/ .

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.