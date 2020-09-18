Teriyaki Madness Introduces Family-Style Share-a-Bowl Meal Promotion to Bring Families Together (or Not)

Whether shared as a family or in separate rooms entirely, the fan-favorite teriyaki franchise is hoping to ease some of the hardships caused by COVID-19 with a new take on its famous bowls at an amazing price

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) As this school year kicks off, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic continues to create stressful situations for families across the country, with many parents still working from home and many children still receiving remote schooling. To help relieve some of that burden, fan-favorite teriyaki-shop franchise Teriyaki Madness — one of the few foodservice businesses to not only survive, but thrive during the COVID-19 crisis with same store sales up 17% year over year —is paying its success forward by offering Share-a-Bowl Meals, five bowls of individual items served family-style at a really great price, from September 1 to October 15.

The Family-Style Share-a-Bowl Meal at Teriyaki Madness feeds up to six people (or one very hungry person). Customers can choose two proteins (fresh, marinated and grilled chicken teriyaki, spicy chicken, orange chicken, steak teriyaki or spicy tofu); two bases (white rice, brown rice, fried rice or yakisoba noodles); and two appetizers (edamame, chicken eggroll, crab rangoon or chicken potstickers). Each meal comes with fresh, stir-fry veggies (zucchini, cabbage, onion, carrots and broccoli). For just $45*, customers can feed the whole family, with each member customizing their meal at home based on their cravings.

“As kids are returning to school, many of them doing it remotely, and families continue to adapt to the pandemic, we want to do whatever we can to make their lives a little easier during this difficult chapter,” said Teriyaki Madness EVP of Marketing Jodi Boyce. “This meal offers a really easy way to satisfy everyone’s cravings – with food even the kids will love – at a great price. It also happens to be healthy, but don’t tell the kids that part!”

In May, Teriyaki Madness introduced its Pay-it-Forward campaign, which asked customers to team up with the brand to split the cost of meals for healthcare workers. Since that campaign launched, Teriyaki Madness and its fans have provided more than 6,000 meals to healthcare professionals and first responders across the country. In June, the brand rolled out the The Four-Top, a combo meal deal offered exclusively to restaurant industry workers laid off since the arrival of the coronavirus. The franchise is committed to finding new ways to support local communities and provide families with delicious, healthy (or not), customizable meals.

“As families across the nation have been navigating homeschooling, virtual learning, and tricky work and school schedules, we are all realizing just how important teachers are,” said Boyce, who has two sons in middle and elementary school. “We are planning to launch a promotion in October to benefit teachers, and try to make their hectic lives just a little bit easier.”

The Share-a-Bowl Meal can be order in-shop, online or through the TMAD app for pickup or delivery through October 15.

*$55 in Hawaii

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com .

