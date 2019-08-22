Teriyaki Madness Goes Global: Fast-Casual Teriyaki Shop Concept Announces International Franchise Opportunities

On the Heels of Expansion Into Both Mexico and Canada, Teriyaki Madness is Seeking Franchise Partners To Help Spread the Madness Across the Globe

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Do you like the idea of owning your own country, but have more of a stomach for teriyaki than for politics? If so, man, does fast-casual teriyaki shop concept Teriyaki Madness have an opportunity for you. On its continued quest for world domination—er, global expansion, rather—Teriyaki Madness is seeking qualified franchise partners to help introduce the brand to new and hungry audiences around the world.

In the years leading up to 2019, Teriyaki Madness has taken huge strides to prepare its franchise opportunity for the international stage. The brand has bolstered its executive team and established systems and processes to help streamline franchise operations and employee training programs. As a result, TMAD has tapped into growing demand both north and south of the border, with agreements signed to bring its signature big bowls of Seattle-style teriyaki to Mexico and Canada.

“As TMAD has grown throughout the U.S., we’ve continuously reinvested every dollar we’ve made back into the brand,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “What’s resulted is a highly competitive franchise opportunity that is more than capable of world domination thanks to our creative and agile leadership team.”

In partnership with seasoned multi-unit franchisees Patricio Meade and Guillermo Alcocer of Star San Luis, TMAD’s first international location is set to open in Mexico City later this year. North of the border, franchisees Sam Patel, Kunal Thakur and Ankit Patel signed on to open three Teriyaki Madness shops in Lethbridge, Alberta. In that province alone, the market is capable of supporting 75 shops, meaning the potential for expansion throughout Canada as a whole is virtually endless.

“We are working closely with our franchisees in both Mexico and Canada because we want to prove the concept there,” said Teriyaki Madness VP of Marketing Jodi Boyce. “Taste and quality are our key differentiators, and while we’re challenging ourselves to be flexible as it relates to the supply chain aspect of our business, we’ll never jeopardize those two components. We’re confident that once these countries get a taste of TMAD, the brand will explode on a global level.”

To capitalize on the momentum it has already generated internationally, Teriyaki Madness is seeking qualified master franchise owners all over the world with strong business acumen and a passion for delicious food. For more information, visit https://www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 150 shops across the U.S. and offers franchising opportunities to qualified single and multi-unit candidates across the globe.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lena

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

madeline@nolimitagency.com