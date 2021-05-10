Teriyaki Madness Is Free Bowlin’ And It Feels So Good!

To celebrate the launch of its new CRAZY DELICIOUS

tagline, the fast-growing, Seattle-style teriyaki franchise is dropping 500 free bowls on its social media followers (no, not literally)

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Because one @#$%^&* insane year deserves one @#$%^&* insane giveaway, Teriyaki Madness , the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the country, announced it will offer 500 free teriyaki bowls to its fans as a way to celebrate the launch of its new tagline: CRAZY DELICIOUS

.

“Listen, we had to do something big to celebrate the launch of our new tagline,” said Jodi Boyce, CMO of Teriyaki Madness. “It’s got that little

and everything.”

Starting on May 10, the first 500 customers to post an original photo of their favorite TMAD menu item on Instagram and Facebook, tag @teriyaki.madness in the caption or photo, and use the hashtags #teriyakimadness and #crazydelicious will receive a free Junior or Regular bowl of their choice. The winners can redeem through the company’s app (available on iOS | Android ) or through their Mad Rewards account .

So how did Teriyaki Madness come up with the CRAZY DELICIOUS

tagline in the first place?

“We’re crazy about our recipes, crazy about ingredients, crazy about making the best dang teriyaki this side of the Mississippi (and the other side too),” said Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “Of course, not just any ol’ tagline would do. We reviewed, discussed and tossed out dozens upon dozens of ideas. We played magnetic poetry. We spoke in tongues. But when we reviewed the 2019 research that told us flavor is the number one reason customers love us, we knew we had it. We’re not just irresistible. We’re not just craveable. We’re delicious. And maybe a little off-the-wall.”

After more than a year of lockdowns, N95 masks, and Zoombombing, CRAZY DELICIOUS

seemed to be the best way to describe the power of a great meal and its ability to lift spirits when the world is a little nuts.

“We’re so thankful to our team and to our customers for their support over the last year,” said Haith. “We’re glad to be in a position to give back to our communities and have a little fun while we’re at it.”

The #CrazyDelicious promotion runs through May 31, 2021.

