Teriyaki Madness Closes Banner Year in 2019 With Nearly 100 New Franchise Units Awarded

With 65 Shops Currently Open and 90 More in Development, the Fast Casual Teriyaki Shop Concept is Heading Into 2020 With a Fire Under its Wok.

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) It’s not often that a young franchise brand gets to celebrate the launch of a new loyalty program; its first-ever annual conference; the opening of a flagship corporate headquarters shop that serves as a hybrid R&D center/training facility; expansion into seven new states and two countries; a completely new shop design; a dramatic reduction in prime costs through national agreements with Pepsi and Sysco; and myriad other franchisee profit initiatives… all within a single year.

That much and more can be said for Teriyaki Madness, the fast casual teriyaki shop franchise that turned in a 2019 for the books. As the fast-growing brand looks toward 2020, there’s a lot to be proud of in the rearview mirror—but even more to look forward to in the year ahead.

“We are always investing in ways to create additional profitability for our franchise partners while reviewing ways to expand brand awareness and the TMAD community,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “This year alone, we’ve taken huge strides toward both by unveiling a reimagined, digital-first store model in our downtown Denver shop; taking steps to reduce the cost of goods sold through a refined menu and new packaging; investing in building stronger relationships with our customers through amplified mobile convenience; pursuing smart international expansion and more. TMAD’s future is bright and we couldn’t be more excited for 2020!”

After seeing a 48% increase to 65 shops in 2019, Teriyaki Madness is extremely well-positioned to further build on this momentum in the year ahead, especially considering its incredible efforts on the development front. TMAD has awarded 90 new franchise locations in 2019 alone.

(Pause for effect).

The year’s growth was made possible by TMAD’s three-year investment into the building of its leadership team, products and processes to help the brand evolve to the point where it could bring on a number of experienced staff to coach and train its franchisees to success. By putting in the work to form a capable community with a common goal, TMAD more than doubled in size internally so it could competently do so externally through franchising, as well.

“We have been able to recruit great, great people with relevant, applicable experience at other fast-growing brands, something that has had a direct effect on the incredible development of our franchise system,” Haith said. “The recognition that we have one of the best margins in restaurant franchising has dramatically increased interest from franchise candidates, and the addition of 90 units to our community is not only gratifying, but also lays the groundwork for even more growth in our pursuit of becoming one of the next great international franchise brands with all of the benefits of brand awareness for the franchisees.”

Come next year, TMAD is going to be pretty busy—as it turns out, people are already craving TMAD’s hearty, delicious bowls even more than they already do, market surveys indicate. In addition to kicking off broad expansions effort in Florida, Illinois, Colorado and Arizona, TMAD is set to open new shops in Illinois, Utah, Texas, Delaware, California and Hawaii early in the year, as well. Aloha!

As the brand continues aggressively yet thoughtfully pushing forward, a team mentality and culture of collaboration will continue to be an integral component to Teriyaki Madness’ systemwide success in 2020.

“From the bottom up, we’re pursuing greatness,” Haith said. “We’ve established ourselves in the marketplace as an extremely competitive, forward-facing opportunity that is as savvy and strategic as it is innovative and exciting. Our leaders have assembled the best of the best at every level of our organization, and we’re ready to take on 2020 with our ever-growing franchise family.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lena

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

madeline@nolimitagency.com