Teriyaki Madness Closed Out 2021 With 100 New Franchise Locations Sold Among 31 New Franchisees

The Seattle-style teriyaki concept also saw 23 new shops open and a 33% same-shop-sales increase from 2019 to 2021.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) So long 2021, can’t say we’ll miss ya! Still, Teriyaki Madness , can’t say it had a bad year. The Seattle-style teriyaki shop franchise wrapped up 2021 with 100 new units sold among 31 new franchisees as it continued to provide its signature teriyaki bowls to a loyal and growing fanbase.

And it’s not just the franchise’s development efforts that saw growth. Teriyaki Madness’s system-wide sales spiked 39.5% year-over-year from 2019 to 2020.

“2021 was an excellent year for our franchisees, including many new ones,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith . “We are really firing on all cylinders in terms of sensational revenue, sales and franchise development.”

In addition to welcoming new franchise partners, Teriyaki Madness saw five existing franchisees upgrade and add additional units, resulting in a total of 12 additional units. The brand also celebrated successful Canadian expansion with multiple locations opened in 2021.

Teriyaki Madness grew so fast in 2021 that its wildly-popular Restaurant Sherpas management program officially sold out. With 55 new Restaurant Sherpa shops in the pipeline, in addition to the owner-operator and multi-unit owner pipeline, Teriyaki Madness is pausing new applications for its Absolute Absentee

ownership option so that the team can focus on supporting current franchisees. Teriyaki Madness is still offering its TMAD Turnkey Program, which offers extended in-shop training of staff and management, collaborative help to hire a General Manager and Assistant General Manager, help building the relationship between franchisees and managers, facilitating of the reporting structure between management and ownership, plus monthly visits from TMAD Business Coaches.

The brand’s exceptional growth in 2021 did not go unnoticed in the franchise industry. Teriyaki Madness was rated the No. 1 fastest growing restaurant by Restaurant Business , No. 13 on Fast Casual’s list of the Top 100 Movers & Shakers , No. 4 on QSR Magazine’s Best Franchise Deals, and received 14 other prestigious accolades in 2021.

Teriyaki Madness already has 41 new shops in the opening process for 2022. But when it comes to their overall growth strategy, Haith says the Teriyaki Madness approach is anything but mad.

“Growth is not something we force,” said Haith. “We look at where the demand is and we make sure the opportunity is right. Right now, we don’t have to look very hard. The demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we’re finding potential franchisee partners who are passionate and driven in every market we look at. As we prepare for the end of the year, we are excited to see what the future holds.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for four straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Teriyaki Madness

The post Teriyaki Madness Closed Out 2021 With 100 New Franchise Locations Sold Among 31 New Franchisees first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.