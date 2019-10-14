Teriyaki Madness Celebrates Transformative 2019 With The Opening of its New Corporate Shop in Downtown Denver on October 21

The Fast Casual Teriyaki Shop Concept is Expanding Its Presence In Its Home Market With The First-of-its-Kind Location in Denver Union Station

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Heretofore let it be known: On October 21, home is no longer just where the heart is—it’s where the teriyaki is, too. Ahead of its annual conference being held in the Mile High City, fast casual teriyaki shop concept Teriyaki Madness is opening the doors of its brand-new corporate shop in the heart of downtown at 1920 17th Street, neighboring Denver Union Station.

“We’re all incredibly excited to be opening a corporate-owned shop so close to our headquarters,” said Teriyaki Madness VP of Marketing Jodi Boyce. “Denver’s Union Station has undergone some serious upgrades in recent years and become quite a hot spot for locals and visiting diners alike. It’s also a heavy business area, so we’re looking forward to tapping into our delivery capabilities to reach those customers, as well—it’s the perfect location to serve our fans in our home city in all the ways we do best.”

As TMAD’s business has shifted away from dine-in over the past few years to the point where takeout and delivery accounts for 65-80% of its traffic, the brand developed the Union Station shop’s kitchen layout and store design to reflect this evolution. As delivery is poised to become an even more integral part of the restaurant landscape in 2020 and beyond, TMAD plans to take the learnings from this shop and implement these updates systemwide to ensure its franchisees are keeping pace with changing customer preferences.

“By implementing these strategic changes to improve shop flow in our corporate location first, we’re better able to test the effectiveness and measure results more closely to ensure our methods spell success for our franchise partners,” Boyce noted.

The brand also plans to use the new home market shop as its main training site for new franchisees. According to VP of Training Janice Branam, Denver’s new TMAD shop brings with it an even better opportunity to help incoming franchisees understand operations within the confines of the layout in which they’ll be doing business on a day-to-day basis. “Getting franchisees into the shop to observe during initial training will give them a better understanding of kitchen flow and design before their shop schematics are generated,” she said.

As part of the grand opening proceedings, Teriyaki Madness will be offering $5 Chicken Teriyaki Bowls bowls from October 21 to October 24. On the shops Grand Opening on October 23, the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month. TMAD is also partnering with Food For Thought Denver to donate a portion of sales on October 25 to the organization’s efforts to fight childhood hunger in Denver.

By opening the shop ahead of its annual conference, TMAD is looking forward to showing off the improved capabilities and sleek design of its new store layout, introducing new and existing franchisees alike to the potential that growing with the brand brings.

“We think our franchisees are going to be really excited to see so much of what we’ve worked to build systemwide in 2019 come to fruition,” said Boyce. “TMAD Union Station is the centerpiece of the future of our brand and can’t wait to show our shop owners the awesomeness that’s ahead.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 150 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lena

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

madeline@nolimitagency.com