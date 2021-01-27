Teriyaki Madness Celebrates Johnstown, Colorado Opening

Local residents Michael and Shavonn Janes will open the sixth Colorado location of the Seattle-style teriyaki franchise on January 27.

Johnstown, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Michael and Shavonn Janes are bringing the madness to Johnstown, Colorado, opening the state’s newest Teriyaki Madness on Wednesday, January 27. The couple is excited to introduce Northern Colorado to the Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant with satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop will be located at 4944 Thompson Pkwy , next to Crumbl Cookie.

The Janes’ are inviting locals out to celebrate the grand opening with events beginning January 27 through February 2. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

January 27 to January 29: All in-shop customers may enjoy $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls.

All in-shop customers may enjoy $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls. January 28: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between January 28 and February 2 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between January 28 and February 2 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month. January 30: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to Mountain View High School.

The Janes, who are also owners of their own brokerage, The Janes Group, and custom home company, Solace Homes, were inspired to open their Teriyaki Madness to offer a great contribution to restaurant options in Northern Colorado. After visiting Teriyaki Madness while in Utah, the Janes decided the brand would be a perfect fit for Johnstown. They are confident that the brand’s healthy alternatives will be a major hit in Northern Colorado’s vibrant, welcoming community.

“We’re thrilled to bring Teriyaki Madness to Johnstown,” said Michael Janes. “Looking ahead, we have a second location in Greeley in the works and a third location to follow. Shavonn and I would like to continue growing the brand throughout Northern, Southern and Western Colorado, and our plan is to own double-digit locations in the future.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing bold flavors to new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our sixth Colorado shop in Johnstown,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Michael and Shavonn are wonderful members of our franchise family, and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s entry into this new market. Michael and Shavonn will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Johnstown and throughout Colorado.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S., with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

