Teriyaki Madness Celebrates 100th Shop Opening in Katy, TX On the Heels of Exceptional Growth in 2020

Hometown husband-and-wife entrepreneurs will open this milestone shop, their second location of this booming franchise, with lots more on the way.

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Hey, ya’ll. Teriyaki Madness is about to hit the big 100. And it feels like a Texas-sized celebration is in order!

Yes, the rapidly expanding fast casual chain of Seattle-style teriyaki bowls will proudly open its 100th shop in Katy, Texas on April 1.

That means 2021 is shaping up to be yet another big year for these intrepid Teriyaki Madness Celebrates 100th Shop Opening in Katy, TX On the Heels of Exceptional Growth in 2020teriyaki troupers, which opened 30 new Teriyaki Madness shops in 2020, 25 during the pandemic, even as COVID-19 crisis made 2020 a daunting year for the restaurant industry.

This year, the 18-year-old Denver-based powerhouse is accelerating dramatically. After taking years building the infrastructure, processes and team while proving the business model nationwide, it’s turning up the heat. The brand brought on qualified franchisees for 18 new shops in January and February. By the end of this year, Teriyaki Madness will add another 45-50 open shops throughout North America and another 50 new franchisees to their system. 2022 is already shaping up to add another 50%+ growth to a quickly growing success story.

Some other 2020 achievements include:

Systemwide revenue increased 48% compared to 2019.

Same Shop Sales increased 18%+ through Covid.

78% of franchisees are pursuing additional locations.

New shops are opening even bigger and better with a 45% year-over-year increase in grand opening sales due to brand awareness.

The corporate team grew 50% to support system growth.

“Opening our 100th shop in Katy is a real achievement for us as a brand, of course. It’s extremely gratifying that we have such strong support from our customers,” said Michael Haith , CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “The last 12 months have been a difficult one for the industry, but we’ve been able to buck the trend by depending on our best-in-class technology investment and the commitment of the franchisee shop owners to the communities we serve.”

Even better news: the Katy location’s franchise owners, husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Sylvester and Shadia John, are already part of the TMAD fam — and like most of the rest of the TMAD community, are rapidly expanding.

Sylvester, a 27-year-military veteran, and Shadia, who worked for 20 years as a bank manager, settled in Houston after his military career ended and his work as a safety specialist for Chevron brought him to the area. They were originally attracted to TMAD by the robust training and support since they had zero experience in the restaurant industry.

They’re excited about opening this milestone 100th shop for the brand and already have plans for a third shop as well.

“The fact that we’re opening the 100th Teriyaki Madness shop is thrilling to us, both as entrepreneurs and fans of this brand,” said Shadia. “We wanted to be with a brand that had a lot of growth going for it, and we know we found the right partner in Teriyaki Madness.” Sylvester echoed those feelings. “TMAD is a fast-growing brand that offers quality, innovative food options,” he said. “In addition, the profit margin really appealed to us, and we knew we could reach our financial success with this brand.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has 99 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

