Teriyaki Madness To Celebrate Opening in Wesley Chapel on October 2

Local residents Scott and Denise Lingeman to grow presence of Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant in The Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, Florida—the first of two locations for the Tampa area.

Wesley Chapel, FL (RestaurantNews.com) This October, Scott and Denise Lingeman are bringing the madness to The Tampa area with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness in Wesley Chapel on September 25. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of Yakisoba noodles or steamed white, brown or fried rice.

The new shop is located at 28152 Paseo Drive, Unit 160 in Wesley Chapel, Florida and is one of the storefronts at The Shops at Wiregrass outdoor shopping mall.

The Lingemans are inviting locals (and non-locals, because they love you too!) out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning September 30 through October 5. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

September 30: This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people in between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entrée with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before officially being open for business.

October 2 – October 4: In-shop customers get a special deal on $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls.

October 3: The Grand Opening Celebration Event kicks off at 11 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month.

October 5: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to the American Red Cross' Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.

The Lingemans joined Teriyaki Madness as a way for Scott to transition out of his 35-year career as a commercial airline pilot. The brand offered the Lingemans a business model and corporate support system that provided Scott with both a better quality of life and a new income stream to retire more comfortably. They also loved Teriyaki Madness’ made-to-order bowls that are built fresh when a customer places an order for the best possible quality meal.

“The customizability means it can be as healthy or as indulgent as you want it to be,” said Scott. “There’s really nothing like this in the Tampa area.”

While some Floridians are already familiar with Teriyaki Madness, the Lingemans intend to drive brand buzz throughout Florida. “In addition to this location, we have one that is currently under construction in Clearwater that’s going to open later this year,” said Scott. “We’re trying to bring brand awareness up in Florida because people are already really excited about it.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold-flavors in new communities, and we are ecstatic to be opening up our first shop in Wesley Chapel,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Scott and Denise are wonderful members of our franchise family and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s entry into this new market and drive success in the state while Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Wesley Chapel and throughout Florida.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Wesley Chapel, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 150 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

Media Contact:

Madeline Lena

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

madeline@nolimitagency.com