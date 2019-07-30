Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Sugar Land, Texas on August 5

Houston-area resident Maulik Patel growing the presence of the Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant with a new location in Sugar Land.

Sugar Land, TX (RestaurantNews.com) This July, Fort Bend County resident Maulik Patel is bringing the madness to Sugar Land with the opening of the area’s newest Teriyaki Madness shop on August 5. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The new shop is located at 636 Highway 6, Suite 900 in the Telfair community in Sugar Land.

A longtime Houston-area resident himself, Patel is inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning August 2 through August 8. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

August 2: This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entree with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before officially being open for business.

August 8: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to local charity partner, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land.

Patel had been looking for a business ownership opportunity for some time before deciding on Teriyaki Madness. In his corporate career as an operations manager, he’d been a part of tough decisions that were more about the number than the people, which, as a person with young children, served as motivation for him to secure his future and build a business of his own. Patel dug into a lot of franchise opportunities, but the search stopped when he discovered Teriyaki Madness.

“When I met the Teriyaki Madness corporate team, it was a real ‘Aha!’ moment for me,” Patel said. “Their depth of knowledge and support, their clear expectations—the experience showed me the team’s mindset is different than a lot of other franchises out there.”

Beyond the brand’s stellar team and simple operations model, TMAD’s food checked all of the boxes for Patel: made-to-order with high-quality ingredients, flavorful sauces, high in protein, gluten-free, and hearty portions.

“TMAD is not only set up around catering to Millennial preferences, but people who want to have fresh, flavorful food,” Patel said. “Our concept is completely different than anything else in Sugar Land.”

Now as he gears up for his shop’s opening, Patel is excited to take part in two new pilot programs for the brand to further exceed customer expectations. The Sugar Land Teriyaki Madness shop will offer a handful of local beer and wine options to its customers in addition to making its menu available to the growing population of Halal customers in the greater Houston area.

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold-flavors in new communities, and we are ecstatic to be opening up our latest Houston-area shop in Sugar Land,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Maulik is an excellent addition to our franchise family and we are so excited to support him in his journey with Teriyaki Madness and watch him contribute to our success as we expand throughout Houston.”

Patel’s shop is the latest of multiple Teriyaki Madness additions to the Houston area, with another shop set to open in The Woodlands in the coming weeks. For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Sugar Land, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

