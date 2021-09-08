Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening of Restaurant Sherpas-Operated Shop in Greater Houston on September 8th

In partnership with Globofran, Teriyaki Madness is growing its presence of Seattle-style teriyaki near the West Lake Crossing Shopping Mall in Humble, TX.

Humble, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Teriyaki Madness and the investment firm Globofran are bringing the madness to Houston with the opening of their newest Restaurant Sherpas -operated shop in Humble. This is the fourth location the two companies are opening together. The Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The new shop is located at 7412 Farm to Market 1960 Rd E.

Teriyaki Madness and Globofran are inviting locals out to celebrate the grand opening with events beginning August 19th through August 25th. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

September 8th & September 9th: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

September 8th: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11:00 a.m., with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between 9/8-9/14 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.



August 28th: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to the Humble Animal Shelter.

Restaurant Sherpas is an affiliate restaurant management company working exclusively for Teriyaki Madness to serve as the day-to-day management. The partnership works especially well for absentee and semi-absentee franchisees who want a turn-key solution, providing a viable business opportunity for franchisees looking to secure investor visas like EB5 and E2, or who want to be part of the brand without running the day-to-day operations.

“We’re thrilled to open our fourth shop with Teriyaki Madness,” said Ramsés González Calles, director of operations for Globofran. “Restaurant Sherpas gives people all the resources they need to operate a successful business, and we look forward to joint successes in Humble.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our 10th Texas location and sixth in Houston,” said Teriyaki Madness Chief Development Officer David Biederman. “We are grateful for our continued partnership with Globofran and look forward to opening even more locations with them across the country.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Humble, visit the brand’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

