Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Overland Park on December 10

Overland Park, KS ( RestaurantNews.com ) This December, Shawnee, Kansas resident Ahmad Fraitekh is bringing the madness to Overland Park with the opening of Kansas’ first Teriyaki Madness in Overland Park on December 10. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop is located at 7074 W 105th St. right next to Pier 1 Imports in the Metcalf Shopping Center.

Fraitekh is inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning December 10 through December 12. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

December 10: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month.

December 11: All in-shop customers may enjoy $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls.

December 12: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to the Shawnee Mission South High School athletic department.



Fraitekh, who is originally from Jordan, moved to the United States to study medicine and has lived in Shawnee for the past 14 years. After working for some time at University of Kansas as a pediatrician, Fraitekh was convinced by his brothers, both long-time restaurateurs, to venture into restaurant ownership. Fraitekh owned a breakfast and lunch franchise in the area, but when COVID-19 hit, he knew he needed to open something faster and more convenient that appealed to the younger generation.

“I was always interested in the newer quick-service restaurant concepts. I ultimately chose Teriyaki Madness because it offers fast, healthy and trending food for all ages,” said Fraitekh. “When I tried the food for the first time, I knew it would be a hit in the Overland Park area.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our Kansas first shop in Overland Park,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Ahmad Fraitekh is a wonderful member of our franchise family, and we are so excited to watch and support him as he champions the brand’s entry into this new market. He will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Overland Park and throughout Kansas.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants.

