Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Lombard, Illinois on June 3

Nik and Rita Patel are growing the presence of the Asian fast-casual concept with the Illinois’ first shop in the Chicago suburb of Lombard.

Lombard, IL (RestaurantNews.com) Husband-and-wife franchisee duo Nik and Rita Patel are gearing up for the opening of the first Teriyaki Madness in Illinois, officially opening its doors in Lombard on June 3. The Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients, like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon and tofu with fresh, stir-fried vegetables and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new Lombard shop is located at 795 E. Butterfield Road, nicely situated between Oak Brook Mall and Yorktown Mall, and near both residential areas and corporate offices, as well. It is the first of three planned locations for the Patels.

Longtime area residents themselves, Nik and Rita are inviting locals out to celebrate the opening of their Teriyaki Madness shop with events beginning June 2 through June 6. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are:

June 2: This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness' famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and again between 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. will be offered a free entrée with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before officially being open for business.

June 3-5: $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for ALL in-shop customers

June 4: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 10:30 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month

June 6: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to Sharing Connections

The Patels have always had a dream of opening a restaurant together. Nik, who moved to the U.S. from India in the late 1990s, works in the IT field and was looking to add a business to his portfolio that hadn’t yet entered the Chicago market. When Nik tried teriyaki for the first time, he was hooked and began searching for a concept to bring back to Illinois.

Enter Teriyaki Madness.

The delicious food coupled with Rita’s restaurant experience — she worked for Wendy’s for 10 years throughout college and beyond, eventually moving into a management role — made Teriyaki Madness the perfect fit for the Patels to bring to Lombard for Illinois’ first location.

“The day we tried Teriyaki Madness’ spicy chicken teriyaki, I knew I was a big fan of the brand,” Nik said. “Our food is delicious, addictive, and travels well. There is no heat lamp or hot-held food; everything is always made fresh with healthy ingredients and delicious house-made sauces, however a customer wants it. Once you have a bowl, you’ll crave another.” Nik said.

Rita added, “The leadership of [Teriyaki Madness CEO] Michael Haith and his team is amazing. We wouldn’t have been able to open the shop at our pace and in our chosen location without the brand’s real estate, construction, operations, training, and marketing support, guidance, and patience.”

“As Teriyaki Madness continues in its mission to introduce mouthwatering, bold-flavors to as many new markets as possible, we couldn’t be more excited to officially establish a presence in Illinois with Nik and Rita’s Lombard shop,” said Haith. “The Patels bring excellent experience and know-how to our franchise family and we’re looking forward to supporting their success as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Lombard and throughout Chicagoland.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Lombard, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness



Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

