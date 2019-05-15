Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Hendersonville, Tennessee on May 22

Local residents Kirti and Ankit Patel are growing the presence of the Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant with the state’s first shop in Hendersonville.

Hendersonville, TN (RestaurantNews.com) This May, franchisees Kirti and Ankit Patel are bringing the madness to Tennessee with the opening of the first Teriyaki Madness in the state in Hendersonville on May 22. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The Hendersonville location is located at 1006 Glenbrook Way, Suite 110 in Hendersonville, at the intersection of Glenbrook Way and New Shackle Island Road.

Hendersonville residents themselves, Kirti and Ankit are inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning May 21 through May 25. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

May 21: This Sneak Peek training event gives customers the chance to try Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls for FREE! The first 100 people between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. will be offered a free entree with the option to purchase drinks for $1 and appetizers for $2. This is a training exercise open to the public before officially being open for business.

May 22 – 24: $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for ALL in-shop customers

May 23: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month

May 25:$1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to a local charity partner

Kirti Patel had been working as an employee of the U.S. Postal Service and helping his father run their family’s gas station business when he was introduced to Teriyaki Madness through a friend who had just signed on to become a franchisee with the brand in Alabama. Patel had been looking for a new business ownership opportunity in the restaurant industry himself, so he decided to check it out.

“The profit margins were great and operations were solid, but I absolutely loved the food. I was blown away by the flavor of everything,” Patel said. “The Teriyaki sauce, in particular, was amazing, and the Spicy Chicken and Yakisoba noodles are my favorites. Teriyaki Madness takes Asian food to a whole new level—it’s made fresh in-house every day. I realized that there was nothing like this in Hendersonville, so our offering is totally unique.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace introducing mouthwatering, bold-flavors in new communities, and we are ecstatic to be opening up our first Tennessee shop in Hendersonville,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Kirti and Ankit are wonderful members of our franchise family and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s entry into this new market and drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Hendersonville and throughout Tennessee.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Hendersonville, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness



Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

