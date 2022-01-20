Teriyaki Madness To Celebrate Opening of Eau Claire Shop on January 20th

Brian and Lorre Johnson are expanding the brand’s footprint of Seattle-style teriyaki in Wisconsin with the first Eau Claire opening.

Eau Claire, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) This January, Teriyaki Madness and Brian and Lorre Johnson of JCap Real Estate are bringing the madness to Eau Claire with the opening of their newest shop in Eau Claire on January 20th. The Seattle-style teriyaki shop will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The new shop is located at 420 S. Barstone St. Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Teriyaki Madness is inviting locals out to celebrate the grand opening with events beginning January 20th-26th. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

January 20th-21st: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app. January 20th: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11:00 a.m., with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the app between January 21st-26th will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Brain and Lorre Johnson are no strangers to business ownership. They founded JCap Real Estate in 1990 and have successfully run that business for over three decades. They are now excited to start a new venture and add Teriyaki Madness to their own portfolio.

“We’re thrilled to open Eau Claire’s first Teriyaki Madness,” said Hunter Hoversholm , director of business development for JCap. “With Eau Claire making a shift to focus on health conscious options, Teriyaki Madness’ fresh, fast casual concept will be a game changer for locals.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our 6th Wisconsin location,” said Teriyaki Madness Chief Development Officer David Biederman . “We are grateful for our partnership with JCap and look forward to future opportunities.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Eau Claire, visit the brand’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

More from Teriyaki Madness

The post Teriyaki Madness To Celebrate Opening of Eau Claire Shop on January 20th first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.