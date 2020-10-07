Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Opening in Bakersfield on October 7

Local resident and franchising veteran Harpreet Singh will introduce the wildly popular Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant chain to the Bakersfield community.

Bakersfield, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) This October, Bakersfield resident Harpreet Singh is bringing the madness to Bakersfield with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness on October 7. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop is located at 1525 Columbus Street in Bakersfield. Singh is inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning October 7 through October 10. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

Wednesday, 10/7 – Friday, 10/9: All customers can enjoy $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls in-shop, on the app, or online.

All customers can enjoy $5 Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls Thursday 10/8: The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. Any customer who places an order through the TMAD app between October 7 and October 13 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free TMAD for one year, or one of 20 winners to receive free TMAD for one month.

Harpreet Singh moved from India to California when he was ten years old, and has lived in Bakersfield since 2005. He graduated from California State University in 2009, and immediately purchased the Subway location where he worked throughout high school, kicking off his career in franchising. He then shifted to the real estate world in 2015 as a real estate agent and is now becoming a broker in Bakersfield, and has since purchased a second Subway location. Singh, with the support of his wife, was on the hunt for a new concept to add to his franchise portfolio and to leave a legacy for their son when he discovered Teriyaki Madness.

“I’ve learned a lot from owning franchises since the day I graduated from college. When I found Teriyaki Madness, I immediately fell in love with the fresh, build-your-own bowls and knew it would be a perfect fit for our Bakersfield community,” said Singh.

“For the last few years, we have been growing at an incredibly rapid pace, introducing mouthwatering, bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our sixth shop in California and first shop in Bakersfield,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Harpreet is a seasoned franchisee, and we look forward to watching and supporting him as he champions the brand’s entry into this new market. We have two other California shops in the works in Los Angeles and Redlands, and look forward to continued growth throughout the state.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Bakersfield, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price in a fun, relaxed atmosphere. The simple menu lets guests choose their protein, type of rice or noodles and desired vegetables for a fully customizable bowl made as healthy as the customer wants. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top Food Franchises of 2019 and was named one of FastCasual’s 2019 Movers and Shakers, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 150 shops across the U.S. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com .

