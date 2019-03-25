Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Grand Opening in Oakdale, Minnesota on March 25th

Chris Tayson to grow presence of Seattle-Style teriyaki restaurant at the Oakdale Village Shopping Center

Oakdale, MN (RestaurantNews.com) Chris Tayson will be opening the newest Teriyaki Madness at 8366 3rd Street N. in Oakdale, Minnesota on March 25, 2019. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls with high-quality ingredients and crave-worthy flavors.

To gear up for the upcoming opening, Tayson is inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning March 24 through March 27. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

March 24 – 26: Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls will be offered for just $5 to all in-shop customers

Teriyaki Madness’ famous chicken teriyaki bowls will be offered for just $5 to all in-shop customers March 25: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11 am and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month

Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11 am and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month March 27: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to Skyview Elementary School in support of local education

Minnesota’s first Teriyaki Madness is also Tayson’s first foray into franchise ownership. After 23 years in law enforcement, he recently retired from the force. Growing up, Tayson’s parents owned their own floral shop. Ever since, he’s dreamed of one day opening a business he could call his own, too. Now, with the support of his wife and two younger children, Tayson and his oldest son, Charlie, are making those dreams a reality.

“Teriyaki Madness is an exciting new addition for the area, and a fresh alternative to the existing fast food restaurants at the Oakdale Village Shopping Center,” said Tayson. “It’s been amazing to see the enthusiasm bubbling out of the community so far. On a personal level, I’m excited to take on this new adventure with my son Charlie and work together to make this business a smashing success.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace introducing mouthwatering, bold-flavors in new communities, and we are so excited to join the ecosystem of the Oakdale Village Shopping Center,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Chris and his son Charlie are the perfect first members of our Minnesota franchise family. We are so excited to watch the Taysons continue to drive success in the state after Teriyaki Madness’ debut in Oakdale.”

The 1792-square-foot restaurant will sit 47 people indoors and create up to 15 new jobs for the community. The restaurant will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Oakdale, visit the restaurants official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

About Teriyaki Madness



Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com

