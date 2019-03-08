Teriyaki Madness to Celebrate Grand Opening of Bend, Oregon Location on March 11th

Ken Richardson and Matt Williams introduce Seattle-Style teriyaki restaurant and offer Bend residents big, “bowl’d,” flavorful food

Bend, OR (RestaurantNews.com) Bend residents Ken Richardson and Matt Williams will be opening the newest Teriyaki Madness at 2680 NE Highway 20 Suite 340 in Bend, Oregon on Sunday, March 10th. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls with high-quality ingredients and crave-worthy flavors.

To gear up for the upcoming opening, Ken and Matt are inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning March 10th through March 13th. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

March 10th – 12th: Teriyaki Madness' famous chicken teriyaki bowls will be offered for just $5 to all in-shop customers

March 11th: Grand Opening celebration event kicks off at 11 a.m. and the first five customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a year, while the next 20 customers who order an entrée will win free bowls for a month

March 13th: $1 from every entree purchased will be donated to Cascade School of Music

Ken and Matt currently work in the oil industry, and met 11 years ago on a drilling rig in California. Both were interested in franchising, but were waiting for the right time and the right concept. The duo landed on Teriyaki Madness and knew the franchise concept checked all of their boxes. Prior to moving to Bend, Ken had grown up in Seattle and was familiar with teriyaki. With no other options like its kind in Bend, Ken and Matt knew this would be a great opportunity for business ownership and decided to dive in. The entrepreneurs are looking forward to introducing the crave-worthy big bowls to their hometown and for further growth with the brand.

“I had been researching franchises for years and this type of food struck a chord with me because of the familiarity I had with teriyaki from growing up,” said Richardson. “The Bend community is very health conscious, so we knew we wanted to bring something that would follow these preferences. With the all-natural chicken and the health-conscious bowl fillings, we know it’s going to be a hit locally.”

“Over the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace introducing mouthwatering, bold-flavors in both new and existing communities,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “Ken and Matt are a wonderful addition to our franchise family, and we are excited to watch them continue to drive success throughout Oregon. We’re proud to celebrate the grand opening of our newest location in Bend and to introduce huge bowls of awesomeness to new customers.”

The 1,350-square-foot restaurant will sit 36 people indoors, as well as 20 people outdoors and create up to 20 new jobs for the community. The restaurant is in the Forum Shopping Center at the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Highway 20, and will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Bend, visit the restaurants official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

About Teriyaki Madness

Teriyaki Madness, a fast-casual teriyaki shop concept, is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order Teriyaki dishes prepared with all natural, fresh ingredients that are served quickly, at a reasonable price in a fun and relaxed atmosphere. The brand is dedicated to “Spreading the Madness” so everyone can experience the best teriyaki on earth. Teriyaki Madness was recently recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Franchise 500 company and by Franchise Business Review for their Top 50 Franchise Satisfaction award two years in a row. The brand also ranked on the top half of the Inc. 5000 list in 2017 with three-year sales growth of 171 percent. Teriyaki Madness was founded in 2003 and currently has franchise agreements for nearly 150 shops in the United States. Teriyaki Madness offers franchising opportunities nationwide for their concept to qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com or email franchise@teriyakimadness.com.

