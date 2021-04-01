Teriyaki Madness Brings the Madness to Katy on April 1, 2021 with 100th Shop Opening

Local residents Sylvester and Shadia John to grow presence of Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant near HEB in Katy.

Katy, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sylvester and Shadia John are bringing the madness to Katy with the opening of the newest Teriyaki Madness in Texas on Thursday, April 1, marking the brand’s 100th location. Their first location is located in Round Rock, Texas. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant will offer huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles.

The new shop is located at 25705 I-10 Katy Fwy Suite 110 near HEB.

The Johns are inviting locals out to celebrate the Teriyaki Madness grand opening with events beginning Thursday 4/1 through Saturday 4/3. The schedule of events and primary giveaways are included below:

Tuesday 3/30: Teriyaki Madness Katy will be donating 100 bowls to local hospitals and first responders to thank them for all their efforts during the pandemic.

Thursday 4/1: The Katy Area Chamber will host a ribbon cutting at the shop at 10:30 a.m.

Thursday 4/1 & Friday 4/2: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $5 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness App.

Thursday 4/1: Grand opening celebration event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. and the first 100 customers to order an entrée will receive a voucher for a free bowl. Guests can also earn extra 100 rewards bonus points on every order placed using their TMAD rewards account during the grand opening day.

Friday, 4/2: Grand opening celebration event continues with another chance for customers to win FREE BOWLS! Any customer who places an order through the app between 4/2 and 4/8 will be entered to be one of five winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year, or one of twenty winners to receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Saturday 4/3: $1 from every regular bowl purchased will be donated to Katy Christian Ministry.

Sylvester worked in the military for 27 years. He also worked as a safety specialist at Chevron while Shadia worked in banking for 20 years. When they were relocated to the Greater Houston area, they both wanted to look at additional opportunities to balance their portfolio. That’s when a franchise consultant introduced them to Teriyaki Madness and they signed on to open three locations. The Johns were most impressed with the brand’s rapid growth, even during the pandemic, in addition to the build-your-own bowl concept that allows meals to be as healthy as the customers want them. In early 2020 before the pandemic, the couple took ownership of a shop in Round Rock, TX. Despite the difficulties of shutdowns, they led the shop to record-breaking sales. Katy, TX will be their second shop with the third slated to open later in 2021.

“Teriyaki Madness is a fast-growing brand that offers quality, innovative food options,” Sylvester said. “In addition, the profit margin really appealed to us and we knew we could reach our financial goals with this brand.”

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing bold flavors in new communities. We are ecstatic to be opening up our ninth Texas shop in Katy and our 100th location for the brand,” said Teriyaki Madness CEO Michael Haith. “The Johns are wonderful members of our franchise family and we are so excited to watch and support them as they champion the brand’s entry into this new market. Sylvester and Shadia will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand beyond Katy and throughout Texas.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Katy, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has 99 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

