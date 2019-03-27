Teriyaki Madness Beefs Up its Executive Team To Support Explosive Franchise Growth

TMAD Spent The Last Three Years Assembling All Of The Right Ingredients. Now, It’s Time To Get Cooking.

Denver, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Asian-inspired fast-casual franchise Teriyaki Madness, best known for its beefed-up bowls, now has the executive team to match. Over the course of the last three years, TMAD has recruited top-notch talent to every area of brand leadership. The result: a completely stacked team with the expertise to skillfully lead Teriyaki Madness as it prepares to double in size in 2019.

Comprised of eight individuals with extensive industry knowledge and experience working both with franchisors and as franchisees, the Teriyaki Madness executive team oozes expertise. Led by CEO Michael Haith, an entrepreneur who specializes in emerging franchises who has invested in brands such as Pour La France!, Maui Wowi Hawaiian, Doc Popcorn and Kidcreate Studios, the brand assembled a slew of leaders with the specialization necessary to meet—and exceed—TMAD’s development goals.

“In the early days, we all wore a lot of hats and had to be very scrappy to get things done,” Haith said. “It took committing to a multi-year rebuild to get us exactly where we want to be as we take on the next few years of incredible growth. We invested in the infrastructure to form a ‘best-in-class’ franchisor with a common goal; providing a robust and thorough support system for our franchisees.”

Jodi Boyce, Teriyaki Madness VP of Marketing, brings 20 years of franchise marketing leadership experience to the TMAD executive team, with stints at Quizno’s and Smashburger on her resume. Legend has it she also drove the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. CFO John Miller comes to TMAD having served in senior- and executive-level financial roles, including CFO, with brands such as Chipotle and McDonald’s and even a role on the franchise side with Carl’s Jr.

Rounding out the executive team are Janice Branam (VP of Operations) was the Senior VP of Operations Excellence for Smashburger and Senior VP of Training for Quiznos, Joe Gordon (VP of Supply Chain) was head of Supply Chain for Portillo’s and Noodles & Company and held key supply chain leadership positions for Wendy’s, Erin Hicks (Chief Operating Officer) was Executive VP for Maui Wowi, Peter Harding (VP of Real Estate) was Sr. Director of Real Estate for Einstein’s and Caribou and Hank Janik (VP of Real Estate) was head of Real Estate for Moe’s Southwest Grill and Schlotzsky’s. Like we said, STACKED.

For some brands, having this many teriyaki cooks in the kitchen might result in disharmony. TMAD isn’t one of those brands. Each executive’s area of expertise perfectly complements that of the others, creating a synergistic operation that is propelling the brand to new heights thanks to a shared vision for the future.

“Our team is cohesive because we all fit the brand culture,” Boyce said. “No one person dictates how things should be; it’s truly a team effort. We are all comfortable discussing our challenges, raising our concerns, offering our opinions and contributing our ideas. We communicate a lot, and we do so very well. We really weigh out the pros and cons of any decision before finalizing anything.”

When you’re growing as fast as Teriyaki Madness, it’s essential to have people in place who know what they’re doing. Fortunately, the brand is ‘knocking it out of the park’ in that regard.

“The team we’ve assembled brings so much to the table. Each member’s unique skills make us efficient, nimble and capable of supporting our franchisees as we continue to scale in 2019 and beyond,” Haith said.

As the brand continues pushing forward at warp speed, this team mentality and culture of collaboration is an integral component to Teriyaki Madness’ equation for system-wide success.

“It’s so important that leadership starts at the top,” Boyce said. “The presence of a great executive team has a trickle-down effect so that greatness at every level of the company will follow. We put in the work defining and solidifying processes, and now each of our leaders is building out their own teams and truly assembling the best of the best.”

About Teriyaki Madness



Teriyaki Madness, an Asian-inspired fast-casual concept, serves made-to-order teriyaki dishes prepared with fresh ingredients, house-made sauces and marinated and grilled meats. With hearty portions and reasonable prices, Teriyaki Madness is committed to providing customers with a one-of-a-kind meal in an atmosphere that’s as fun as its food is delicious. Founded in 2003 in Las Vegas, the Madness is spreading rapidly with 50 open units and plans to double in size in 2019. For the past three years, from 2017 through 2019, Teriyaki Madness ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list and was recently awarded as one of Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers. For more information on franchising opportunities, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

