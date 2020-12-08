Teriyaki Madness Arrives in Downtown Los Angeles on December 10

The rapidly-expanding, Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant is ready for its closeup, making its Los Angeles debut at 1120 W. 6th Street.

Los Angeles, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) If downtown LA didn’t already have enough madness for you, that’s about to change.

This December, Teriyaki Madness – the rapidly-expanding, fast casual teriyaki shop concept – will open its first Los Angeles shop on December 10. The Seattle-style teriyaki restaurant offers huge, satisfying bowls of addicting flavors made with high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fried veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best news? They are healthy. Or not. It’s really up to you, because every bowl is custom-made to your liking.

The new shop is located in downtown Los Angeles at 1120 W. 6th Street #105 , which is on Bixel Street between Wilshire and 6th, near the PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital and the 110 freeway.

The new Teriyaki Madness will host grand opening events from December 10 to December 12. The schedule of promotions are included below:

December 10: Grand Opening kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Customers who download the app and use it to order from the new downtown LA shop by Tuesday, December 15 will be entered to be one of five winners of free Teriyaki Madness for a year or one of 20 winners of free Teriyaki Madness for a month.

Grand Opening kicks off at 11:00 a.m. Customers who download the app and use it to order from the new downtown LA shop by Tuesday, December 15 will be entered to be one of five winners of free Teriyaki Madness for a year or one of 20 winners of free Teriyaki Madness for a month. December 10-11: The signature regular size Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken Bowls with rice and stir-fried veggies are just $5.00, only at the new downtown LA location.

The signature regular size Chicken Teriyaki and Spicy Chicken Bowls with rice and stir-fried veggies are just $5.00, only at the new downtown LA location. December 12: Fundraiser Day – Teriyaki Madness in downtown LA will donate $1 for every bowl sold to the PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital.

Franchisee T.J. Moffett has lived in Los Angeles for nearly 25 years and led a career as a marketing executive for studios including Warner Bros and Lions Gate. Over the past few years, Moffett has had a kick to follow his passion for cooking and decided to open his own restaurant. As an LA foodie, longtime office worker and busy parent, Moffett knows the importance and demand for good, healthy, quick meals in Los Angeles. When he learned about the Teriyaki Madness opportunity and tried the food, he immediately knew it would be a hit in Los Angeles.

“What stood out to me about Teriyaki Madness was their great-tasting, takeout-friendly food and reasonable prices. In Los Angeles, people are constantly looking for easy, healthy lunch and dinner options, and I know Teriyaki Madness will quickly attract a regular crowd,” said Moffett.

Michael Haith, Teriyaki Madness’s CEO, echoed Moffett’s optimism about the market and said he’s the perfect franchisee to introduce the brand to new audiences in LA.

“In the past decade, we have been growing at a rapid pace, introducing tantalizing, bold flavors in new communities across the country,” Haith said. “And now, we are ecstatic to be opening up our first shop in Los Angeles. TJ is a wonderful member of our franchise family and we are so excited to support him as he champions the brand’s entry into this new market. The greater Los Angeles area has the capacity for 10-15 additional shops, and we know TJ will surely drive success in the state as Teriyaki Madness continues to expand.”

For more information about Teriyaki Madness of Los Angeles, visit the restaurant’s official website, www.TeriyakiMadness.com .

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises and FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2019, and the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has franchise agreements in place for nearly 250 shops across the U.S., with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@nolimitagency.com

