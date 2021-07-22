Teriyaki Madness Arrives in Canada with New Store in Alberta

British Columbia no longer stands between you and amazing Seattle-style teriyaki!

Denver, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Attention, Albertans of Canada. British Columbia has stood between you and ready access to Seattle’s exalted version of teriyaki for way too long.

That. Ends. Now. [cue ‘splosions]

Teriyaki Madness will open in Lethbridge, Alberta on July 22, marking the Canadian debut of the border-bustin’, rice-bowlin’, spicy, sassy badass brand. And yes, badasses can be sassy.

This will be the third time TMAD has spread its wings internationally as it adds to two locations in Mexico; the Denver-based 18-year-old teriyaki powerhouse is growing dramatically. By the end of this year, Teriyaki Madness will have added another 45–50 open shops throughout North America and another 50 new franchisees to its system. 2022 is already shaping up to add another 50%-plus growth to a rapidly expanding success story.

The brand specializes in a focused menu of high-quality, craveable teriyaki bowls. The brand won raves and legions of fans for its fresh ingredients, healthy approach to quick-serve and the energetic shop atmosphere created by its fun-loving team of work-stars behind the counter. Uh, we mean staff.

The Lethbridge Teriyaki Madness is the first of two locations planned for Alberta. The franchise owner is Kunal Thakur, a native of India who worked in Nigeria for 11 years for a Kellogg brand before he, his wife and six-year-old daughter decided to settle in Alberta.

Looking for a business opportunity, he noticed that while there was the same old list of franchises selling burgers and sandwiches, there was a gap in the marketplace. There was nothing quick, healthy and different. He knew if he found the right brand, it would do well in the market.

Then, fate intervened. Or actually, hunger intervened. One day, while on a day trip to Great Falls, Montana with his family, Thakur happened upon a Teriyaki Madness shop for lunch. Something clicked.

“The quality was so different from other places we have tried,” said Thakur. “We could taste the freshness, but we could see it, too. I thought, ‘This is exactly what I’m looking for.’ So I called the team in Denver and found out about bringing the brand to Canada.”

“Opening our first location in Canada is such a milestone for us as a brand, but we really have been lucky to find a partner like Kunal Thakur,” said Michael Haith , CEO of Teriyaki Madness. “He has experience working with major companies, enthusiasm for the Teriyaki Madness brand but most of all, he gets that we’re delivering something different to our customers.”

Thakur cannot wait until his customers are able to experience Teriyaki Madness for themselves. “I know people are really going to like what we offer,” he said. “We may be the first Canadian shop, but we won’t be the last.”

About Teriyaki Madness

Fast-casual teriyaki shop franchise Teriyaki Madness is committed to unconditionally satisfying guests by offering delicious, made-to-order, healthy (or not) bowls, apps and sides, prepared with fresh, all-natural ingredients served quickly and at a reasonable price. Guests can enjoy their bowls in the shop, or order through the mobile app for delivery or curbside pickup. Teriyaki Madness has been ranked on Entrepreneur’s Top Food Franchises, FastCasual’s Movers and Shakers in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, the Inc. 5000 list for three straight years, and was named the fastest-growing restaurant chain in the United States by Restaurant Business in 2021. Founded in 2003, the brand currently has more than 100 shops open, with franchising opportunities nationwide for qualified single and multi-unit candidates. For more information, visit www.franchise.teriyakimadness.com .

Contact:

Julie Green

Mainland Agency

312-526-3996

jgreen@hellomainland.com

