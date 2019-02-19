Tequila time: Raise a glass to National Margarita Day at these Lehigh Valley restaurants
Daydream about warmer weather while savoring tropical flavors on Friday, National Margarita Day. Several Lehigh Valley restaurants are offering special deals on the classic cocktail. Here are some suggestions:
Casa Toro Mexican Grill, 7001 Route 309, Coopersburg: $6 happy hour house margaritas, 4:30-6:30 p.m. (bar only), plus $7 tropical margaritas all day throughout restaurant. Choose from strawberry, peach, mango, raspberry, prickly pear, Midori melon, pomegranate, watermelon or cherry. 610-282-8888.
Don Juan Mex Grill & Cantina, 1905 Brookside Road, Lower Macungie Township: $7-$10 margarita specials (five varieties), 4-6 p.m. 610-438-5661.
Fiesta Ole, 1116 Chestnut St., Emmaus: $5.99 house or flavored margaritas, on the rocks or frozen, all day. Info: 610-966-5522.
Mesa Modern Mexican, 42 S. Third St., Easton: $5 specialty margaritas (three flavors) all day. 610-829-2101.
On the Border, 909 Airport Center Drive, Hanover Township, Lehigh County: $4 “1800 Gran ‘Ritas” — made with 1800 Silver Tequila, Gran Gala orange liquor and lime sour mix. The restaurant’s also featuring $.99 Meltdown infusions, including blue curacao, peach schnapps, DeKuyper sour apple and well gold tequila. 484-240-3826.
Tacos y Tequila, 530 Hamilton St., Allentown, and 20 Kunkle Drive, Palmer Township: $18 margarita pitchers all day. tacosytequilaeaston.com.
Other spots to consider: My Tequila House in Whitehall Township and Torre in Center Valley.
Twitter @lvrestaurant
610-820-6597
See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog