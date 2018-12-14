On the tenth day of cookies: Chocolate chip cookies with a twist

If you ask most people they will tell chocolate chip cookies are among their favorites.

But two years ago at our holiday cookie contest, I had a version of the classic recipe that really knocked my socks off.

Jonathan Macasevich of Catasauqua made salted brown butter chocolate chip cookies. Brown butter takes everything to the next level, giving these cookies a deeper flavor. And with the addition of sea salt, you get that hit of salty/sweet that’s really special.

SALTED BROWN BUTTER CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES

16 ozs. unsalted butter (4 sticks)

20 ozs. all-purpose flour (about 4 cups)

1 1/2 tsps. baking soda

3 tsps. kosher salt

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 eggs

5 tsps. vanilla extract

1 1/8 cups dark brown sugar

18 ozs. semisweet chocolate pieces

Course sea salt for tops of cookies (about 2 tsps.)

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Melt butter and allow to turn golden brown on medium-high heat for about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

Combine flour, salt and baking soda in a large bowl.

In a mixing bowl combine eggs, vanilla, and sugar and mix for 7-8 minutes. This should turn a soft brown yellow color.

Add cooled brown butter to egg mixture and mix for 1 minute. Then begin to add flour mixture in small batches (about 1/2 cup at a time). Once flour is mixed, add chocolate pieces.

Form dough balls about 3 tablespoons in size, fitting 6 to 8 on a baking sheet. Bake for 14-18 minutes depending on oven. Rotate pan at the halfway mark.

Cool cookies on wire rack and top with sea salt.

— Jonathan Macasevich, Catasauqua

