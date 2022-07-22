Ten Years on Tap – Celebrating a Decade of Sedona Taphouse

Richmond, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Sedona Taphouse Restaurants and parent company DJB Hospitality are celebrating over 10 years since the opening of their first restaurant at 15732 WC Main Street in Westchester Commons in Midlothian.

Over the past decade, thousands of diners have fallen in love with the Southwest-inspired brand’s craft beers, handcrafted cocktails and made-from-scratch selections. Since the first Sedona Taphouse’s inception, Sedona has expanded to 17 restaurants across eight states, an accomplishment recognized by DJB Hospitality’s inclusion on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list three years in a row as one of America’s fastest-growing privately held companies. And, this year, DJB Hospitality launched their newest concept, NAPA Kitchen & Wine, which opened this January, just down the street from the original Sedona Taphouse at 15825 WC Main St.

While Sedona’s growth has been extraordinary, they are most proud of their support for local communities, including Dine Out for Charity (formerly “Steak Out for Charity”) and their partnership with Tunnel to Towers Foundation .

The Dine Out for Charity program takes place every Monday at each Sedona Taphouse location, where dine-in patrons can purchase a Black Angus flat iron steak (or grilled salmon or grilled chicken in select locations) at nearly half off or more. A percentage of the proceeds are donated to each locations’ featured charity of the month for each charitable meal sold. To date, Dine Out for Charity, has donated over a million dollars to featured charities.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation is supported daily through DJB’s signature T2T Lemon Basil Martini, available at all Sedona Taphouse as well as the new Napa Kitchen and Wine. For each T2T Lemon Basil Martini sold, a dollar is donated to the Foundation. Last year almost $25,000 was donated to honor our nation’s first responders and military heroes.

“We started with a love of scratch food and hospitality and couldn’t be happier to have been able to share that love with thousands of people over the past ten years,” said CEO and Founder, Dennis Barbaro.

“Of course, giving back to the community has always been first and foremost to our company’s success and we look forward to expanding our impact as our footprint grows.”

Sedona Taphouse is a Southwest-inspired, full-service restaurant and taphouse. With a vibrant and sophisticated vibe, Sedona Taphouse has an award-winning happy hour that’s beloved by patrons of its 17 locations in eight states. The menu features hundreds of craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and made-from-scratch selections, as well as an expansive list of gluten-free items. As Sedona Taphouse continues to expand, it is always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information, please visit www.sedonataphouse.com .

