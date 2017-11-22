Tempesta Market opening Dec. 1 with locally made artisan Italian cured meats

Tempesta Market, a new restaurant, deli and grocer dedicated to cured Italian meats, will open Dec. 1.

The project comes from the father-and-son team of Agostino and Tony Fiasche, the same duo behind Nduja Artisans Salumeria. That company is best known for producing the spicy, spreadable cured sausage called ‘nduja, a specialty of the Calabrian region of Italy. While that’s still its most well-known product, the company has expanded to include other meaty options.

Though Nduja Artisans will continue to produce its acclaimed charcuterie in suburban Franklin Park, Tempesta will focus on putting those cured meats to use.

Tony Fiasche describes Tempesta as a multiconcept project, with a deli stocked with meats and cheeses, a small grocery of mostly Italian goods, plus a small restaurant. The full menu for the restaurant will be released next week, but Fiasche did let me know that it will offer six sandwiches, two salads and three appetizers. "We want to keep it kind of small at first," says Fiasche, though he hopes to expand the offerings in the future.

One sandwich sure to be on the menu will be the Dante, which is a variation on the classic Italian sub you can find at other delis around Chicago. Tempesta’s version features no less than six of Nduja Artisans' meats (porchetta, mortadella, coppa, finocchiona, hot soppressata and an aioli featuring ‘nduja). Fiasche also claims that the shop will roast porchetta every day. “We'll be serving a play on a French dip with the porchetta," says Fiasche. "The meat will come on Publican Bread sourdough with a cup of very seasoned au jus on the side. It will be great for the winter months."

The menu also includes a few of his family's Italian recipes. "My mother makes these amazing marinated eggplants, which you can eat with just some crispy toasted bread," says Fiasche. "They are just beautiful on their own; they don't need anything. Needless to say, we've been marinating a lot of eggplants lately."

In the deli section, expect the complete lineup of Nduja Artisans products, along with a range of pates, terrines and fresh sausages that will be made in the West Town shop. You'll also be able to find meats from other top quality producers in the Midwest, like Smoking Goose from Indianapolis. Fiasche also says that the market will sell pasta, meatballs and sauces, though only to take home. "We have guanciale if you want to make a perfect carbonara," adds Fiasche.

While Fiasche admits that there are a lot of moving parts to Tempesta, he swears that he's "trying to take it slow" at first, even though he eventually wants to offer delivery, catering and private events.

It should be noted that this isn't the first restaurant for the family. They've been running the perennially packed Ristorante Agostino on the Northwest Side since 1985. In fact, they found the West Town space thanks to an old connection. "The landlord is a longtime friend of my dad," says Fiasche. "He used to sell him fish."

Fiasche also sees the area as a great place to open a place for this kind of project. "We really like the area," says Fiasche, noting that this stretch of Grand Avenue has a great history of Italian shops and it's close to the burgeoning West Loop scene.

Tempesta Market, 1372 W. Grand Ave., www.tempestamarket.com

