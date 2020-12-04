Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Teenager shot to death in Park Circle Friday afternoon, Baltimore police say

December 4, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun

An 18-year-old man was fatally shot in Northwest Baltimore, police said.