  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Teen texted for help as man, 67, locked her in car and molested her, police say

August 14, 2020
From www.sun-sentinel.com
By
Wayne K. Roustan
Broward Sheriff's Office

Hugo Arciniega, 67, is accused of molestation and false imprisonment of a 14-year-old girl.