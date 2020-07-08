Patrick Semansky
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Teen shot in Northeast Baltimore, police say

July 8, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Phillip Jackson
Patrick Semansky

A 14-year-old was injured after being shot in the torso Tuesday night, according to police.