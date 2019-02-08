Tech Entrepreneurs Unveil Mobile Platform that Fully Automates Cross Channel Digital Marketing for the Franchise Marketplace

Eulerity’s Smart Technology Enables Multi-Location Businesses to Design and Deploy Digital Marketing Campaigns from Their Smartphone

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Eulerity, a mobile first marketing platform that puts the best local business marketing tools in the hands of franchisors and their franchisees, announced today the widespread launch of its powerful digital marketing platform. Using machine learning and automation, Eulerity’s state-of-the-art technology simplifies the complex world of developing and executing digital marketing programs — all through a cloud based app.

Eulerity was founded by a seasoned team of technology experts who have developed data-driven software and marketing strategies while working for some of the world’s largest brands like Google, Microsoft, and Yahoo!.

“Managing digital marketing campaigns for hundreds of locations across thousands of websites has traditionally been a complicated, time-consuming, and expensive endeavor,” said Tanuj Joshi, CEO of Eulerity. “With Eulerity, franchisees can launch a local business marketing campaign in just a few taps and then get back to running their business. Brand consistency and delivering ROI have never been easier – all for a flat and transparent fee – a fraction of the cost of hiring traditional vendors.

To date, Eulerity’s more than 100 clients include franchise companies such as Sylvan Learning, The Woodhouse Day Spa, Rockin’ Jump, Zerorez Carpet Cleaning, The Salad House, Leap Legal Software, and more.

“At Sylvan Learning, we aim to enable our franchise partners with the most innovative and efficient marketing tools, allowing our Centers to launch relevant marketing in real time. With Eulerity’s easy to use platform, we’ve not only seen simple and straightforward ease of use, but our initial results were compelling enough to extend our pilot program to a broader set of our franchisees”, said Amy Przywara, Chief Marketing Officer of Sylvan Learning.

Eulerity’s software features customizable “Magic Ads” — automatically formatted for every channel including Search (Google), Social (Facebook, Instagram), Display (top 1000 sites/apps), & Video advertising (YouTube). Ads are analyzed daily using Eulerity’s proprietary algorithms to ensure marketing budgets are spent most efficiently ensuring maximum cross channel ROI.

Eulerity is currently seeking innovative multi-location brands that want to simplify their digital marketing efforts and attract more customers. As part of this growth strategy, Eulerity’s founders will attend the International Franchise Association’s Annual Convention Feb. 24-27, 2019, in Las Vegas.

To learn more about how Eulerity can be your advertising co-pilot, visit www.eulerity.com or contact CEO & Co-Founder Tanuj Joshi @ tanuj@eulerity.com, or Adam Chandler, Co-founder & COO @ adam@eulerity.com.

About Eulerity

Created in 2018, Eulerity is a powerful, app-based digital marketing platform that puts the best local business marketing tools in the hands of franchisor brands and their franchisees. Using machine learning and automation, Eulerity’s state-of-the-art technology simplifies the complex world of developing and executing digital marketing programs — all for a flat and transparent fee — a fraction of the cost of traditional vendors. Visit www.eulerity.com to learn more.

